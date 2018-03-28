News

Diplomatic World Cup boycotts ‘unlikely to affect tournament’ – Kremlin

28 Mar, 2018 13:27
Diplomatic World Cup boycotts ‘unlikely to affect tournament’ – Kremlin
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/9228
/ Reuters

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ensured that diplomatic World Cup boycotts from nations qualified to participate at Russia 2018, such as Iceland and England, are “unlikely to affect” the tournament.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced no British diplomat or royal family member would be attending the World Cup this summer, including English FA president Prince William, in retaliation for alleged Russian involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, UK.

Read more
Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. © Maxim Shemetov / Reuters Iceland to diplomatically boycott 2018 World Cup in Russia

Iceland followed suit on Monday as the US and EU countries announced the expulsion of diplomats over the case. Reykjavik suspended “all high-level bilateral dialogue with Russian authorities,” which included Icelandic leaders not attending Russia 2018.

“The refusal of official delegates to attend events within the World Cup will unlikely have any kind of negative effect on this sporting festival as a whole,” Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, TASS reported.

“Because in the World Cup what is important,” he continued, “is not the arrival of delegates or official representatives, the important thing is the team matches.”

A total 32 nations will take part in the Russia 2018 World Cup, which will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 12 venues across 11 host cities in Russia. England will play their three group games in Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad.

During his Q&A session in Parliament on Tuesday, Johnson told the House of Commons that the UK has "no plans to boycott the World Cup in Russia or try to get a boycott from the England team which is a matter for the Football Association not the Government."

READ MORE: ‘It’s of little interest what Boris Johnson thinks about Russia’ – England manager Southgate

Johnson, who had earlier compared Russia 2018 to the Berlin 1936 Olympics under Nazi rule, added the decision was made because the UK had "no desire to punish England fans."

Over 100 England fans were arrested in Amsterdam after violent clashes with police ahead of a friendly match with the Netherlands on Friday. The ugly scenes were watched by Russian police, who were in the Dutch capital to observe England fans ahead of the tournament.

The National Police Chief Council's lead for football policing, Mark Roberts, said the drunken behavior of England fans had almost “wasted” efforts to cooperate with Russian police to ensure safety at the tournament.

The Iceland national team will meet 2014 World Cup finalists Argentina, led by captain and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 16.

Also read
Diplomatic World Cup boycotts ‘unlikely to affect tournament’ – Kremlin
28 Mar, 2018 13:27
‘England has no plans for Russia 2018 boycott’: Boris Johnson changes World Cup tune
27 Mar, 2018 15:50
Iceland to diplomatically boycott 2018 World Cup in Russia
26 Mar, 2018 18:32
‘Not being a favorite can work in Portugal’s favor at the World Cup’ – Nuno Gomes
26 Mar, 2018 16:14
Free showers to be available in Moscow for football fans attending World Cup matches
23 Mar, 2018 13:29
Russia v Brazil: New-look Luzhniki set for latest World Cup test-run
23 Mar, 2018 12:44
Skripal attack motive may be to complicate World Cup hosting – Russian FM Lavrov
15 Mar, 2018 13:24
‘It’s not that important’ – Russian football legend on UK officials’ World Cup snub
14 Mar, 2018 15:52
‘We need to build bridges’ – German FA chief against Russia 2018 boycott
14 Mar, 2018 10:27
‘Unable to forgive us for winning right to host World Cup’: Russia responds to UK boycott threats
13 Mar, 2018 11:52
Eye in the sky: Russia 2018 World Cup venues as seen from satellite (VIDEO)
10 Mar, 2018 13:28
2018 World Cup – 100 days to go: Leaving a legacy for Russia
6 Mar, 2018 18:00
FIFA plans Muslim-friendly travel guides for Russia 2018 World Cup
6 Mar, 2018 17:38
UK participation in World Cup compromised if Russian link to ex-spy case proven – Boris Johnson
6 Mar, 2018 14:42
FIFA heads talk Russia 2018 preparation & maximizing positive World Cup impact
6 Mar, 2018 13:43
‘If Colombia win the World Cup, I’ll shave my head’: New RT signing Carlos Valderrama
6 Mar, 2018 13:14
Putin juggles ball in ‘100 days to Russia World Cup’ clip (VIDEO)
6 Mar, 2018 10:07
‘We hope to carry on this success story’: Russia 2018 LOC head on World Cup preparation
6 Mar, 2018 09:34
World-renowned football coach José Mourinho signs with RT for special Russia 2018 World Cup coverage
5 Mar, 2018 06:00
No, you can’t bring cocaine & heroin to the stadium during the World Cup in Russia
2 Mar, 2018 03:30
Going Underground: Russia 2018 World Cup City Guide Part 2 – Moscow Metro (VIDEO)
22 Feb, 2018 11:49
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: First FAN ID issued in Finland
20 Feb, 2018 22:09
‘This is my fourth World Cup, I hope it will be my best’ – Mexico captain Andres Guardado
17 Feb, 2018 13:34
Ukraine declines to broadcast Russia 2018 matches
12 Feb, 2018 14:55
Francesco Totti & Co come to Moscow for Legends Cup 2018
6 Feb, 2018 14:41
‘It was bigger than just football’ – Patrick Vieira recalls France 1998 World Cup triumph
4 Feb, 2018 21:03
Swarms of locusts ‘pose no threat’ to World Cup pitches, says Russia 2018 chief
1 Feb, 2018 17:00
Russia 2018 World Cup stadiums pass eco-friendly tests
31 Jan, 2018 14:40
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Extra FAN ID delivery centers open across Europe
29 Jan, 2018 18:09
Aeroflot issues first 9-cent flight ticket for Russian fans during World Cup
25 Jan, 2018 15:14
FIFA discuss potential sponsorship of VAR replays at Russia 2018
22 Jan, 2018 18:26
Russia 2018 World Cup trophy global tour begins in London
22 Jan, 2018 17:48
Beer Buzz: FIFA’s beer sponsor to sue 2018 World Cup stadium
19 Jan, 2018 17:59
Having a ball! Moscow tiger getting ready for FIFA World Cup (VIDEO)
18 Jan, 2018 22:27
Russia international Dzhikiya suffers serious knee injury, could miss World Cup (VIDEO)
18 Jan, 2018 19:54
Russia 2018 World Cup is ‘attractive’ ISIS target, UK analysis firm claims
18 Jan, 2018 16:49
Over 3mn tickets requested for FIFA 2018 World Cup during current sales window
15 Jan, 2018 17:23
Putin backs Aeroflot plan to carry Russian football fans for less than $1 during World Cup
28 Dec, 2017 15:33
Mutko steps down as head of Russian World Cup organizing committee
27 Dec, 2017 16:28
Russian & UK foreign ministers talk up need for World Cup security cooperation
22 Dec, 2017 13:03