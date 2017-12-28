News

Putin backs Aeroflot plan to carry Russian football fans for less than $1 during World Cup

28 Dec, 2017 15:33
Putin backs Aeroflot plan to carry Russian football fans for less than $1 during World Cup
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8vsy
/ Reuters

President Vladimir Putin has praised the initiative by Russia’s biggest airline, Aeroflot, to provide Russian football fans with one-way tickets which will cost just five rubles ($0,09) during next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Aeroflot chief executive Vitaly Saveliev said that the company is ready to provide a significant discount for Russian fans who attend the national team’s matches at the 2018 World Cup, allowing them to buy one-way tickets at the exceptionally low price of 5 rubles.

"We will not carry football fans for free, but (we will do it) for 5 rubles,” Saveliev said on Thursday at a meeting with the Russian president.

READ MORE: The greatest show on Earth: Russia 2018 awaits after World Cup Final Draw

We want to give a ‘high five’ to all the Russian fans who will visit the matches of the national team. We will transport all Russian fans visiting the World Cup games to any host city in accordance with our flight schedule. The price for a one-way ticket will amount to just 5 rubles including taxes and fuel surcharge. In order to avoid fuss, we will start selling tickets three days before the scheduled matches,” he noted.

Earlier this year, Aeroflot was named the World’s Leading Aviation Brand 2017 at the annual World Travel Awards in Phu Quoc, Vietnam.

Read more
@manchesterunited Russian airline Aeroflot pens new partnership with Manchester United

The World Travel Awards are the Oscars of the tourism industry, and to triumph in such a prestigious category has taken many years of work. Today Aeroflot is one of the world’s top-20 airlines by passenger numbers,” Saveliev commented on winning the prestigious award.

I am proud that we have been recognized as the world’s leading aviation brand. Aeroflot will do everything it can to hold on to this title going forward,” he added.

This year Aeroflot was also upgraded to a Four-Star Airline Rating for the quality of its onboard products and staff services by rating agency Skytrax, and was recognized as a 2018 Five-Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

In April, the company also signed a contract with English Premier League club Manchester United, meaning it will remain as the club’s official carrier. United made their last trip to Russia as part of their Europa League round of 16 tie against FC Rostov in March.

Also read
Putin backs Aeroflot plan to carry Russian football fans for less than $1 during World Cup
28 Dec, 2017 15:33
‘We will try to persuade them not to observe Ramadan’ - head of Egyptian Football Association
27 Dec, 2017 19:43
Russian & UK foreign ministers talk up need for World Cup security cooperation
22 Dec, 2017 13:03
Over 2.3mn tickets requested for Russia 2018 World Cup in latest sales phase
21 Dec, 2017 15:53
1.3mn tickets for Russia 2018 World Cup requested on 1st day of 2nd sales stage
6 Dec, 2017 15:17
‘IOC decision has no impact on World Cup preparations’ – FIFA on Russia’s Olympic ban
6 Dec, 2017 14:08
Russia 2018 World Cup ticket sales to resume December 5
4 Dec, 2017 20:47
‘Iceland wants to outdo its Euro 2016 success at FIFA World Cup’ – coach to RT
2 Dec, 2017 18:30
‘Never a problem with Russia, just the cold!’ Mourinho comments on World Cup 2018 draw
2 Dec, 2017 16:54
Snow joke: Peter Schmeichel braves Russian winter to kick off RT World Cup coverage (VIDEO)
2 Dec, 2017 14:18
World Cup Draw: RT's Peter Schmeichel & Stan Collymore talk results and drama
2 Dec, 2017 01:52
The greatest show on Earth: Russia 2018 awaits after World Cup Final Draw
1 Dec, 2017 22:03
Russia to kick off 2018 World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Moscow
1 Dec, 2017 16:47
The State Kremlin Palace: Inside the World Cup Draw venue
1 Dec, 2017 08:30
FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Draw – Your ultimate guide
1 Dec, 2017 06:00
Goalkeeping great Peter Schmeichel signs with RT for World Cup special show
30 Nov, 2017 10:58
Official 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia poster revealed in Moscow
28 Nov, 2017 13:30
‘We’ll abandon games if there’s racism from fans’ – FIFA boss Infantino (VIDEO)
27 Nov, 2017 13:18
US miss 1st FIFA World Cup in 3 decades after 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago
11 Oct, 2017 03:16
Thousands celebrate on streets of Cairo as Egypt qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup (VIDEO)
9 Oct, 2017 14:13
Almost 1mn applications already submitted for FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia tickets - FIFA
19 Sep, 2017 13:47
If Russia was going to spy on a soccer team, why would they pick England?
12 Sep, 2017 17:46
Shhh...A football tournament in Russia has been a great success!
1 Jul, 2017 13:16
Bodyguard bot: Russian scientists invent security guard robot for England fans at 2018 World Cup
18 May, 2017 16:37
We'll ignore calls to boycott Russia 2018 World Cup, says Deputy PM Mutko
29 Mar, 2017 18:50
‘We should prepare for World Cup, not react to British media swipes’ – Russian Deputy PM Mutko
22 Mar, 2017 14:39
World Cup Countdown: Russia marks 500 days until 2018 tournament
30 Jan, 2017 20:31