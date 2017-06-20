News

‘In Moscow, safety is our priority’ – city sports head Gulyaev on World Cup

20 Jun, 2017 15:49
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8ff8

Nikolay Gulyaev, Head of the Moscow City Department of Sport and Tourism, has said that safety is priority in Moscow at next summer’s World Cup.

Gulyaev was speaking at an event to receive international press at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, where 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup hosts Russia take on Portugal in Group A of the tournament on Wednesday night.

British reporter Ian Herbert of Mail Sport asked Gulyaev how the police will handle “up to 5,000 England fans in one place” during next year’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and whether this would be discouraged, given the difficulties it may pose for security.

“That is a question for the police, but I can add that in Moscow, safety is our priority,” replied Gulyaev.

The FIFA 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15 in 12 stadiums across 11 host cities, including Luzhniki Stadium and Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Read more
A Cameroon fan before the match in Moscow, June 18, 2017. © Carl Recine Cameroon fans praise Russia for warm welcome at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup

Gulyaev also appeared on RT, where he spoke about the city's infrastructure and development in recent years.

"Hosting a big tournament like the FIFA World Cup is always good to the city, to develop and to have better infrastructure. But Moscow is growing itself with or without those kind of events."

When asked about the ease of use of the city's infrastructure for international guests, Gulyaev revealed the city's plans to add more than just English for important information. 

"Japanese, Chinese, German and maybe some other languages.

"But mainly in English," he added.

Only three matches at this summer’s Confederations Cup, seen as a dress rehearsal for the bigger tournament, will be held in Moscow, all at Spartak Stadium including Wednesday night’s match.

Russia currently sit top of Group A after beating New Zealand 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game on Saturday in St. Petersburg. Portugal sit third, level on points with Mexico after the two sides’ dramatic 2-2 draw in Kazan on Sunday.

READ MORE: ‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team

Russia’s match against European champions Portugal, led by current world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo, could feasibly be the most challenging competitive game for ‘Sbornaya’ before next year’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

As Russia have already qualified for the tournament as the host nation, they are not required to play any qualifying matches, and therefore this summer’s tournament could well provide their only competitive football.

Also read
Confed Cup 2017: Round-up of all the action so far
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
RT ‘takes part in history’ as iconic Moscow stadium shapes up for 2018 football World Cup (PHOTOS)
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
‘Fans will give us strength for victory’ – Russia’s Smolov on game v Portugal
20 Jun, 2017 16:16
‘In Moscow, safety is our priority’ – city sports head Gulyaev on World Cup
20 Jun, 2017 15:49
Australia 2-3 Germany: World champs claim entertaining Confed Cup win over Socceroos
19 Jun, 2017 17:04
Australia v Germany: Low’s young guns aim for winning start against Asian champs in Sochi
19 Jun, 2017 13:18
Cameroon fans praise Russia for warm welcome at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup
19 Jun, 2017 10:46
Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Late goals seal extraordinary match of disallowed goals
18 Jun, 2017 20:14
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 17:22
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 14:45
Euro champs & Gold Cup kings set for Confed Cup clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 13:40
Ballet, pop stars & folk dances as Russia welcomes FIFA Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)
17 Jun, 2017 20:15
‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team
17 Jun, 2017 19:54
Rescued polar bear 'with 6th sense’ joins Hermitage cat in predicting Confed & World Cup results
17 Jun, 2017 17:59
Russia 2-0 New Zealand – Hosts victorious in Confed Cup curtain raiser in St. Petersburg
17 Jun, 2017 16:59
2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand
17 Jun, 2017 14:58
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:52
Games, interviews & behind-the-scenes: RT starts special coverage of Confed Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:30
Confed Cup oracle cat forecasts Russian win in game with Kiwis (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2017 08:26
Russia v New Zealand preview: Hosts aim for winning start in Confed Cup opener
16 Jun, 2017 16:23
Putin to attend Confed Cup opener in St. Petersburg
16 Jun, 2017 14:13
Russian arrivals: Teams touch down in Russia ahead of Confed Cup kick-off
15 Jun, 2017 19:54
‘Are we going to play football or not?’: Putin on Russian football team during annual Q&A
15 Jun, 2017 19:36
Meet Achilles the Cat, deaf 'animal psychic' who will predict 2017 Confed Cup results
15 Jun, 2017 19:16
FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament
15 Jun, 2017 16:01
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
14 Jun, 2017 19:31
Australia, Cameroon & Chile all suffer losses in final Confed Cup warm-up games
14 Jun, 2017 18:18
Cheeky Ronaldo Confed Cup mural unveiled near Portugal team hotel in Kazan (PHOTOS)
14 Jun, 2017 14:04
Remarkable Ronaldo: Test your knowledge of Portugal's serial record-breaker (QUIZ)
14 Jun, 2017 13:34
Russia 1-1 Chile: Stalemate in Moscow in pre-Confed Cup friendly
9 Jun, 2017 21:58
Russia 1-1 Chile: Hosts play last warm-up game before Confed Cup kick-off
9 Jun, 2017 15:24
Hitman Smolov aiming to fire Russia to Confed Cup glory
9 Jun, 2017 12:17
Russia gear up for final friendly against Chile in Moscow
8 Jun, 2017 19:40
Australia claim vital World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia
8 Jun, 2017 16:45
‘El Burrito’ – Meet the Mexico debutant looking to conquer the Confed Cup
7 Jun, 2017 18:05
Meet Anthony Hudson – the man plotting to spoil Russia’s Confed Cup opening party
7 Jun, 2017 12:59
Russia blacklists almost 200 football hooligans for Confederations Cup
6 Jun, 2017 15:09
Zobnin injury mars Russia’s Confed Cup warm-up win in Hungary
6 Jun, 2017 13:27
Confed Cup countdown: Warm-up wins for Mexico, Chile & Portugal, while NZ slip to defeat
5 Jun, 2017 11:45
'Expect one big fiesta!' - El Coronel of Mexican fan group 'Pancho Villa's Army' on Confed Cup
2 Jun, 2017 16:56