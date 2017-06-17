FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia Live updates
17 June 201718:01 GMT
Russia have beaten New Zealand 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game at St. Petersburg Stadium, to get their FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup campaign off to a winning start.
BREAKING: Hosts Russia beat New Zealand 2-0 to get #ConfedCup campaign off to winning start https://t.co/jyKMDUbE6E#RUSNZL— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) June 17, 2017
Spectators at the first game of the 2017 Confederations Cup included Russian President Vladimir Putin, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and football legend Pele.
- 14:42 GMT
For Russia - New Zealand match live updates - follow our special 2017 Confed Cup project.
- 14:34 GMT
Team news – New Zealand
The All Whites have also gone with a 3-5-2 formation, meaning they have not come to shut up shop.
Tommy Smith of Ipswich Town in England brings experience to the back line, while they have exciting players in Ryan Thomas. Chris Wood will be the target man up front, while ‘the Kiwi Messi’ Marco Rojas also poses an attacking threat.
- 14:31 GMT
Team news – Russia
So it looks like Russia boss Cherchesov has gone for a more attacking line-up than for the last game against Chile. He’s gone with his favored 3 centre-backs with wings backs either side, although it looks like we’ll have 3 across the midfield, with Dmitry Poloz supporting Fedor Smolov up front. He’s opted for experience in choosing Yury Zhirkov at wing-back as well as Aleksandr Samedov. There’s some exciting young talent in the team with 22-year-old Aleksandr Golovin and 23-year-old defender Georgy Dzhikiya.
- 14:21 GMT
‘We can achieve something significant’ – NZ boss Hudson
Despite New Zealand’s underdogs tag, head coach Anthony Hudson says the team is not at the Confederations Cup simply to make up the numbers, and believes the team can achieve something significant.
Englishman Hudson, 36, today becomes the youngest-ever Confed Cup manager.
He says his team will focus just as much on posing an attacking threat, as opposed to simply trying to nullify teams.
He’s picked the brains of some of the world’s greats – including Jose Mourinho – in his quest to improve the NZ team, and Hudson is clearly a man going places.
Check out our interview with him ahead of tournament here:
Meet Anthony Hudson – the man plotting to spoil Russia’s #ConfedCup opening party https://t.co/Bqshw39VJd@NZ_Football— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) June 7, 2017
He has experience in the ranks in the form of Shane Smeltz and Chris Wood (more on him later), and also has exciting young talent such as 22-year-old Ryan Thomas, who plays at PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Several of the team’s players are based at Wellington Phoenix, the country’s only professional team, which plays its football in Australia’s A-League.
Состав Новой Зеландии🇳🇿 на игру с @TeamRussia— #КК2017 (@fifaworldcup_ru) 17 June 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/a7Aw5d6UYr#КК2017#RUSNZLpic.twitter.com/gnQJtG4gyx
Others are at clubs in England, the US, the Netherlands and Germany.
- 14:17 GMT
Russian head coach Cherchesov, 53, has the appearance of a real old-skool, no-nonsense type. During his playing days he was a goalkeeper for the USSR and Russian national team, while his managerial experience includes spells as Russian Premier League teams Spartak and Dynamo Moscow, as well as Polish side Legia Warsaw – who he guided to the league title in the 2015-2016 season.
He took over the reins as Russian national coach following the disastrous Euro 2016 campaign. An astute tactician, he’ll use the tournament with an eye on next year’s main event.
RT spoke to him ahead of the tournament – check out the interview here:
‘The team’s showing its character, the fans appreciate that’ – Russian head coach Cherchesov https://t.co/ynme8m6Qeu— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) May 12, 2017
He’s had the misfortune of losing key players to injury in the run-up to the tournament – including striker Artyom Dzyuba, and midfielders Roman Zobnin and Alan Dzagoev – but will be confident his team can beat a lower-ranked NZ team.
- 14:15 GMT
Will we see the ‘haka’?
Sadly, we won’t be treated to a pre-match performance of the iconic ‘haka’ performed by many of New Zealand’s sports teams, most famously the rugby All Blacks.
If you’re unfamiliar with one of sport’s most spine-tingling sights, check out the video here:
Throwback to the All Blacks performing the Haka in the 2015 World Cup Final 🏆— Rugby Lives (@RugbyLives) May 5, 2017
Spine-tingling.
Get that sound turned up 🔈 pic.twitter.com/g6NqaE7OPP
It’s probably just as well the football team don’t do it – a lot of opposition players would probably run a mile at such an intimidating sight.
Incidentally, the football team play in all white because of a former FIFA ruling that reserved the black kit for referees – we told you we’d be a font of footballing knowledge!
- 14:13 GMT
Saint Petersburg Stadium (Krestovsky Stadium)
The spaceship Krestovsky Stadium is ready for #ConfedCup take off. Less than 3hrs remain before the Opening Ceremony starts#кк2017pic.twitter.com/3xAgbMkj4G— Confederations Cup (@ConfCup2017) 17 June 2017
The arena for tonight’s opening game is brand-spanking new, officially opening this year. It’s the new home of Russian Premier League team Zenit St. Petersburg, and holds 68,000 fans.
A few images, 70K seat Krestovsky Stadium and a team pic with our armed protection unit #AllWhites#RUSNZL#ConfedCup#Russiapic.twitter.com/rkhNGgGPTd— Phototek (@PhototekNZ) 16 June 2017
Despite a few issues with delays and a shaky pitch, it’s now looking in tip-top shape, ready for the Confed Cup and games at next year’s World Cup (don’t forget that the Tournament of Champions is something of a rehearsal for next year’s main event).
The final of this year’s tournament will also be held here on July 2.
For a unique look at all the stadiums for the Tournament of Champions, check out RT’s 360 Stadia function: https://www.rt.com/fifa2018/stadiums
- 14:10 GMT
RT Sport’s Danny Armstrong is in St. Petersburg for today’s opening game. Earlier he watched a game between New Zealand’s ‘Flying Kiwis’ fan group and some local supporters. The visitors claimed a pretty comprehensive 3-0 win – is that an omen for tonight’s game?
Russia 0-3 New Zealand in the fans game at Stadium Dinamo pic.twitter.com/2itOyzjphB— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) 17 June 2017
- 14:00 GMT
The Russia starting line-up has been announced.
Состав @TeamRussia🇷🇺 на игру с Новой Зеландией🇳🇿— #КК2017 (@fifaworldcup_ru) 17 June 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/a7Aw5d6UYr#КК2017#RUSNZLpic.twitter.com/agJUpcei88