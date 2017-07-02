News

Chile v Germany: Build-up to Confed Cup final in St. Petersburg

2 Jul, 2017 17:28
/ Reuters

Follow all the build-up to the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany in St. Petersburg. Kick-off is 9pm local time (18:00 GMT).

  • 02 July 2017

    17:46 GMT

    Routes to the final

    So, how did the teams get to today’s St. Petersburg showdown?
    Both teams were drawn in Confederations Cup Group B.
    Germany opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over Australia in Sochi, thanks to goals from Lars Stindl, Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka.

    Chile started with a 2-0 win over African champions Cameroon in Moscow, scoring late on through Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas.
    The two teams then met in Kazan, where they played out a 1-1 draw – Alexis Sanchez getting on the scoresheet for Chile (and becoming the country’s outright topscorer on 38 goals in the process) before Lars Stindl replied for the world champions.

    Germany ended their group stage campaign with a convincing 3-1 win over Cameroon in Sochi, thanks to a double from Timo Werner and a cracker from Kerem Demirbay.

    Chile battled to a 1-1 draw with Australia in Moscow, coming from behind to level through Martin Rodriguez.

    That meant Germany topped the group on seven points and progressed to a semifinal against Group A runners-up Mexico, while Chile settled for second on five points and a semifinal match-up against Group A winners and European champs Portugal.

    Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the hero for Chile as they prevailed on penalties after the sides could not be separated at 0-0 after extra time. Bravo saved three Portuguese spotkicks, while Chile converted their first three penalties to book a place in the final.

    Things were more straightforward for Germany in Sochi, as they swept aside Mexico 4-1 thanks to a quick-fire double from Leon Goretzka and further goals from Timo Werner and Amin Younes.

  • 17:42 GMT

    Third place playoff

    In case you missed it – a reminder that we’ve already had one game today. Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time in their third place playoff in Moscow.

    Mexico looked set for the win having taken the lead in the second half through a Luis Neto own goal, but Pepe leveled with an acrobatic goal in injury time before Adrien Silva converted a penalty in extra time. There were also two sendings off in a tempestuous game that saw Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio sent to the stands.

  • 17:40 GMT

    Youth v experience, attack v defense?

    Germany are the youngest team at the tournament, with an average age of 24 years and four months. Chile, by contrast, are the oldest – at 29 years and one month.

    Germany have scored the most goals at the Russia 2017 – 11 in four games, while conceding five.

    Chile have conceded just two goals in their four games, but have only scored four (excluding penalty shootouts).

  • 17:32 GMT

    Team news

    RT Sport’s Danny Armstrong is in St. Petersburg Stadium for the final and has the team news ahead of tonight’s game.

    Chile boss Juan Pizzi has gone for his tried and tested backline with Claudio Bravo in goal and Mauricio Isla, Jean Beausejour, Gary Medel and Gonzalo Jara in front of him.

    Marcelo Diaz, Pablo Hernandez, Charles Aranguiz and Arturo Vidal make up the midfield, while Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas are up front.

    German boss Joachim Low has opted for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, Shkodran Mustafi in defense alongside Antonio Ruediger and Matthias Ginter, while Joshua Kimmich and Jonas Hector will run the flanks, Sebastian Rudy and Leon Goretzka will be in midfield with Julian Draxler just in front of them, and Lars Stindl and Timo Werner will lead the line up fron.

  • 17:29 GMT

    Welcome

    So, after two weeks and 15 games across and four cities, we’ve reached the climax of what has been a fabulous festival of football in Russia. South American champions Chile are taking on World Cup winners Germany at St. Petersburg Stadium in what promises to be a fitting denouement to a wonderful tournament.

    The two teams met earlier in the competition at the group stage, when it finished honors even at 1-1. We said back then that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the pair met again in the final, and so it has proved. Who will run out winners today? Stay with us to find out…

Chile v Germany: Build-up to Confed Cup final in St. Petersburg
2 Jul, 2017 17:28
