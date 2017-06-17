Games, interviews & behind-the-scenes: RT starts special coverage of Confed Cup in Russia

Live reports from four host cities, interviews with athletes, special guests, and over a dozen matches – don’t miss RT’s special coverage of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup, which opens this Saturday in St. Petersburg.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held in Russia through July 2 in four host cities – Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Sochi.

As a special host for the event, former football star and now popular sports blogger Stan Collymore has joined RT. Liverpool’s former center-forward will travel to the host cities and meet with players and fans.

“I’m delighted to be reporting for RT from the Confederations Cup in Russia this summer. It’s a chance for me to see the country, the infrastructure, the fans,” Collymore wrote to RT on his blog earlier.

RT will closely monitor the event and bring you up to date with live reports from pop-up studios in all four host cities.

One of the studios in St. Petersburg has been set up in very heart of the city on Palace square.

General information about host cities, stadiums, tickets, transportation, timetables and results for the games, the latest news, and other trivia info can be found on our special RT page here.

The event kicks off on Saturday with host team Russia meeting New Zealand in the tournament’s opening game in St. Petersburg. Confed Cup oracle Achilles has predicted that Russia will win in the game – sort of.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the opening match, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin was planning to visit the game.

In addition to the opening game, St. Petersburg will host two other matches during the group stage of the tournament: Cameroon vs Australia on June 22, and New Zealand vs Portugal on June 24.