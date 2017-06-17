Confed Cup oracle cat forecasts Russian win in game with Kiwis (VIDEO)

Achilles, the “psychic cat” of the Confederation Cup, has seemingly predicted that Russia will beat New Zealand in their Saturday game in St. Petersburg.

READ MORE: Meet Achilles the Cat, deaf 'animal psychic' who will predict 2017 Confed Cup results

The deaf cat from the feline crew of the Hermitage Museum, who was selected to give “forecasts” on the results of cup matches earlier this week, appeared to prefer the “Russian” bowl of food to that marked by New Zealand’s flag.

He didn’t actually eat the food itself, however, possibly indicating a tie.

The match will start later in the day at 15:00 GMT.