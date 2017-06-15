News

Meet Achilles the Cat, the official 2017 Confed Cup 'animal psychic'

15 Jun, 2017 19:16
Meet Achilles the Cat, the official 2017 Confed Cup 'animal psychic'
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8euh
/ Sputnik

With the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opening game just two days away, Russia has presented its official result-predicting ‘animal psychic’ in St. Petersburg’s iconic Hermitage Museum.

The Hermitage, founded in 1754 by Russian Empress Catherine the Great and now one of the largest museums in the world, officially announced the name of the 2017 Confederations Cup animal oracle on Thursday.

Achilles the cat – one of the many feline employees that protect exhibits from rodents at the famous Hermitage museum – was announced in his new role during a special press conference attended by Zenit St. Petersburg forward Alexander Kerzhakov.

Alexander Kerzhakov with Achilles the cat © Aleksandr Gal'perin / Sputnik

As Hermitage official Maria Halttunen told reporters, Achilles was chosen for the role due to his “ability to choose and analyze,” as well as the fact that he’s not easily distracted because of his deafness. He’s also been castrated, meaning his feline eye isn’t turned by members of the opposite sex.

The cat received his moniker due to the Hermitage tradition of giving the names of famous painters and Mythical heroes to its animal employees.

Achilles is expected to make his first prediction this Saturday morning, prior the opening game of the tournament, which will see Russia host New Zealand at St. Petersburg Stadium on Krestovsky Island.

The animal will be offered two bowls to eat from, which will be decorated with the Russian and New Zealand flags. According to the organizers’ idea, the country marked on the bowl of Achilles’ choice should claim victory.

The Hermitage and its underground floors are historically the home for numerous cats, protecting the exhibits. The Hermitage cats are also considered one of the symbols of St. Petersburg. At the moment the famous museum houses over 50 cats.

READ MORE: FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament

The tradition of having ‘psychic’ animals for big sporting tournaments has a long history, with the one of the most successful examples being Paul the Octopus, whose accurate predictions for a number of games at the 2010 FIFA World Cup brought him worldwide popularity.

The Confederations Cup will be held across four Russian cities – Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Sochi – from June 17 to July 2. St. Petersburg will host three matches at the first stage of the upcoming tournament: Russia - New Zealand (June 17), Cameroon - Australia (June 22), and New Zealand - Portugal (June 24).

Also read
Russian arrivals: teams touchdown in Russia ahead of Confed Cup kick off
15 Jun, 2017 19:54
‘Are we going to play football or not?’: Putin on Russian football team during annual Q&A
15 Jun, 2017 19:36
Meet Achilles the Cat, the official 2017 Confed Cup 'animal psychic'
15 Jun, 2017 19:16
FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament
15 Jun, 2017 16:01
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
14 Jun, 2017 19:31
Australia, Cameroon & Chile all suffer losses in final Confed Cup warm-up games
14 Jun, 2017 18:18
Cheeky Ronaldo Confed Cup mural unveiled near Portugal team hotel in Kazan (PHOTOS)
14 Jun, 2017 14:04
Remarkable Ronaldo: Test your knowledge of Portugal's serial record-breaker (QUIZ)
14 Jun, 2017 13:34
Russia 1-1 Chile: Stalemate in Moscow in pre-Confed Cup friendly
9 Jun, 2017 21:58
Russia 1-1 Chile: Hosts play last warm-up game before Confed Cup kick-off
9 Jun, 2017 15:24
Hitman Smolov aiming to fire Russia to Confed Cup glory
9 Jun, 2017 12:17
Russia gear up for final friendly against Chile in Moscow
8 Jun, 2017 19:40
Australia claim vital World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia
8 Jun, 2017 16:45
‘El Burrito’ – Meet the Mexico debutant looking to conquer the Confed Cup
7 Jun, 2017 18:05
Meet Anthony Hudson – the man plotting to spoil Russia’s Confed Cup opening party
7 Jun, 2017 12:59
Russia blacklists almost 200 football hooligans for Confederations Cup
6 Jun, 2017 15:09
Zobnin injury mars Russia’s Confed Cup warm-up win in Hungary
6 Jun, 2017 13:27
Confed Cup countdown: Warm-up wins for Mexico, Chile & Portugal, while NZ slip to defeat
5 Jun, 2017 11:45
'Expect one big fiesta!' - El Coronel of Mexican fan group 'Pancho Villa's Army' on Confed Cup
2 Jun, 2017 16:56
Russia's Confed Cup, World Cup matches & fan areas to be 'tobacco-free'
2 Jun, 2017 14:05
Russian broadcaster finally agrees TV deal with FIFA for Confed Cup 2017, World Cup 2018 – report
2 Jun, 2017 12:30
#ConfedCup countdown: Chicharito becomes Mexico top scorer in warm-up match
1 Jun, 2017 16:53
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup : Meet 5 young stars set to shine in Russia
31 May, 2017 14:06
Repairs to 2018 World Cup St. Petersburg Stadium finally complete after shaky start
30 May, 2017 16:08
‘Russia will be hospitable, but its team unpredictable’ – FM Lavrov on Confed Cup
29 May, 2017 13:19
100,000 ‘FAN ID’ passports issued for Confederations Cup
26 May, 2017 17:08
Ex-Premier League’s Stan Collymore sings Kalinka & joins RT for 2017 FIFA Confed Cup in Russia
22 May, 2017 07:50
The truth about football in Russia (and no bulls**t!)
22 May, 2017 00:21
FIFA Confederations Cup not just World Cup rehearsal - football greats Desailly, Kewell to RT
21 May, 2017 21:08
Russian football stars beat Ronaldinho-led FIFA legends on penalties in St. Petersburg
21 May, 2017 16:05
Bodyguard bot: Russian scientists invent security guard robot for England fans at 2018 World Cup
18 May, 2017 16:37
FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: Get ready for all the action in Russia with RT’s special project
17 May, 2017 17:59
Confederations Cup is ‘final hurdle’ before World Cup, it’s a dream for any player – Ronaldinho
15 May, 2017 18:10
Brazilian-born Fernandes in Russia preliminary Confed Cup squad as Monte Carlo revelers omitted
15 May, 2017 14:19
Ronaldinho expects footballers to be ‘inspired’ at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
13 May, 2017 18:39
‘The team’s showing its character, the fans appreciate that’ – Russian head coach Cherchesov
12 May, 2017 16:01
Russia beefs up security for 2017 Confederations Cup
10 May, 2017 16:47
‘In Mexico there is a lot of curiosity about Russia’ - Mexican embassy official
5 May, 2017 21:04
‘We hope to put on a show!’ - New Zealand official on 2017 Confederations Cup opener vs Russia
4 May, 2017 17:18
French legend Desailly opens 2017 Confederations Cup Park in Moscow (VIDEO)
29 Apr, 2017 17:45