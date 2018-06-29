News

‘In England I had criticism. I wanted to show the people I am here’ - Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj

29 Jun, 2018 00:16
‘In England I had criticism. I wanted to show the people I am here’ - Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98q4
© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

Belgium hero Adnan Januzaj has said his winning goal in the 1-0 victory against England in Group G - his first international goal - announced his presence to those who had criticized him during his playing career in England.

Read more
© Marko Djurica Belgium 1-0 England: Devil in the detail as Three Lions halted by brilliant Belgian Januzaj

A brilliant 51st-minute strike from Januzaj was enough to give Belgium the victory and claim top spot in Group G, to set up a clash with Japan in Rostov. England had to settle for second, and will play Colombia in Moscow as group runners-up.

Januzaj was a child prodigy at Manchester United and was once earmarked for an England place through naturalized citizenship, but on Thursday he proved the difference for Belgium in a vital win over The Three Lions.

“Yeah I’m very pleased with that, to score a great goal against a great opponent,” Januzaj said in the game’s post-match press conference. “But in the past in England I had a lot of criticism and now I wanted to show the people that I am here,so you know I am very happy with that.”

Born in Brussels, Belgium, into a Kosovan-Albanian family, Adnan Januzaj’s heritage is as complex as they come. Due to FIFA’s eligibility rulings, Januzaj could have played for Belgium, Albania and Kosovo, at the time an unrecognized FIFA member state.

In 2013, then-England manager Roy Hodgson announced his staff were monitoring the progress of Januzaj, should the player become a naturalized British citizen, but the player appearing for England would have breached FIFA rules. The player himself chose the country of his birth.

READ MORE: ‘It’s been incredible, the best I’ve been involved in’ - Belgium’s Martinez on Russia World Cup

However, after his Manchester United career fizzled out and ended in a permanent move to Spain’s Real Sociedad, Januzaj’s international career seemed in jeopardy when he fell onto the fringes of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’. For the player, the move to Spain last year signalled a period of rebuilding.

“Really it’s been a lot of work and this year I’ve been playing in a team like Real Sociedad that makes me grow as a player and at my age, 23, I think it’s the most important thing is to play games to keep progressing.

© Lee Smith / Reuters

“I think that was the most important thing at the right stage for me and now I’m doing this so I’m very pleased with that and hope to continue.”

His start in the Belgium side was one of nine changes brought about by manager Roberto Martinez, and his goal will now surely leave him in the reckoning for a place in The Red Devils’ starting lineup in the knockout stages, beginning in Rostov on July 2.

Read More
‘In England I had criticism. I wanted to show the people I am here’ - Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj
29 Jun, 2018 00:16
Scenes, Iran, Iceland, Neymar, sorry Germans: World Cup Russia 2018 Day 15
29 Jun, 2018 00:00
‘It’s been incredible, the best I’ve been involved in’ - Belgium’s Martinez on Russia World Cup
28 Jun, 2018 23:01
World Cup last 16 line-up complete as Group G concludes final round of games
28 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘We saw shortcomings of England squad’ – Schmeichel on Three Lions’ defeat to Belgium (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 21:15
‘England fans will go home with a different image of Russia’ – Sun deputy head of sport
28 Jun, 2018 20:37
Tunisia overcome plucky Panama to seal first World Cup win
28 Jun, 2018 19:56
Belgium 1-0 England: Devil in the detail as Three Lions halted by brilliant Belgian Januzaj
28 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘Disastrous’: Senegal exit caps worst World Cup for African teams in 36 years
28 Jun, 2018 19:32
‘Iranian Messi’ Azmoun retires from international football at age 23, says insults made mother ill
28 Jun, 2018 18:44
World Cup history made in Volgograd as Japan become first team to advance on fair play rules
28 Jun, 2018 17:35
First things first: England must learn from hosts Russia to ensure top spot finish
28 Jun, 2018 17:23
‘Thank you Russia’: Germans show gratitude to World Cup hosts despite shock exit
28 Jun, 2018 16:53
Colombia march into World Cup last 16 as Senegal suffer agonizing exit on yellow card rule
28 Jun, 2018 15:53
Japan rely on Fair Play to squeeze through to knockout stages despite Poland loss
28 Jun, 2018 15:52
Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 15:24
Die Mannschaft disaster: Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
28 Jun, 2018 14:20
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall Belgium, England, Panama, Tunisia
28 Jun, 2018 14:11
Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification
28 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘Thank you, I love you!’ Colombian fan with parting World Cup message to Russia (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 13:47
Grateful Mexicans party with South Korean ambassador after Germany World Cup exit (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 12:30
Putin shows off football skills in Red Square (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:48
World Cup fans moved by handmade gifts from this Russian pensioner (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:09
‘This is a match I don’t want to miss’: Mourinho anticipating England’s showdown with Belgium
28 Jun, 2018 07:30
Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14
27 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘Neymar is their problem child’: Schmeichel singles out Brazil ace despite win
27 Jun, 2018 21:25
Costa Rica draw enough to send Swiss through to knockout stages
27 Jun, 2018 19:57
Brazil breeze into last 16 with 2-0 win as Serbia knocked out
27 Jun, 2018 19:51
‘Germany deserve nothing’: Schmeichel admonishes holders after World Cup dismal exit (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 18:06
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47