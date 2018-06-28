News

‘It’s been incredible, the best I’ve been involved in’ - Belgium’s Martinez on Russia World Cup

28 Jun, 2018 23:01
‘It’s been incredible, the best I’ve been involved in’ - Belgium’s Martinez on Russia World Cup
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98py
© Carl Recine / Reuters

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said the Russia 2018 World Cup is “the best he has been involved in” and that the tournament has given an “incredible image of the Russian people” and the country.

Martinez’s Belgium side ran out 1-0 winners against England in Kaliningrad on Thursday thanks to a wondrous Adnan Januzaj goal and despite making nine changes to their previous team that thrashed Tunisia 5-2 in Moscow.

Read more
© Marko Djurica Belgium 1-0 England: Devil in the detail as Three Lions halted by brilliant Belgian Januzaj

Speaking in the press conference after the game, Martinez heaped praise on everything the tournament has to offer, from its infrastructure, games, teams, organization and the people of Russia themselves.

“Really impressive. I’ve been involved in the last two World Cups every day and knowing the logistics and knowing how the organization works, I must admit this World Cup is far the best that I have been involved in,” Martinez said.

"It’s been incredible the hospitality. The organization has surprised everyone, I think it’s given an incredible image of the Russian people, of Russia in general. We are in this stadium, which has been built for four games, no cutting corners or looking for a second-level job.

“This has been an impressive, impressive World Cup in terms of infrastructure and in terms of the teams,” he added.

Martinez went on to commend the preparation of the teams taking part in the tournament, singling it out as a reason for the high quality of football, which has already been marked out as making Russia 2018 one of the most exciting World Cup of recent times.

READ MORE: ‘We saw shortcomings of England squad’ – Schmeichel on Three Lions’ defeat to Belgium (VIDEO)

Januzaj’s 51st minute strike snatched top spot in Group G for Belgium, who now go through to play Japan in the last 16. England consequently finish in second place and face a clash with Colombia in Moscow.

Read More
‘In England I had criticism. I wanted to show the people I am here’ - Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj
29 Jun, 2018 00:16
Scenes, Iran, Iceland, Neymar, sorry Germans: World Cup Russia 2018 Day 15
29 Jun, 2018 00:00
‘It’s been incredible, the best I’ve been involved in’ - Belgium’s Martinez on Russia World Cup
28 Jun, 2018 23:01
World Cup last 16 line-up complete as Group G concludes final round of games
28 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘We saw shortcomings of England squad’ – Schmeichel on Three Lions’ defeat to Belgium (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 21:15
‘England fans will go home with a different image of Russia’ – Sun deputy head of sport
28 Jun, 2018 20:37
Tunisia overcome plucky Panama to seal first World Cup win
28 Jun, 2018 19:56
Belgium 1-0 England: Devil in the detail as Three Lions halted by brilliant Belgian Januzaj
28 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘Disastrous’: Senegal exit caps worst World Cup for African teams in 36 years
28 Jun, 2018 19:32
‘Iranian Messi’ Azmoun retires from international football at age 23, says insults made mother ill
28 Jun, 2018 18:44
World Cup history made in Volgograd as Japan become first team to advance on fair play rules
28 Jun, 2018 17:35
First things first: England must learn from hosts Russia to ensure top spot finish
28 Jun, 2018 17:23
‘Thank you Russia’: Germans show gratitude to World Cup hosts despite shock exit
28 Jun, 2018 16:53
Colombia march into World Cup last 16 as Senegal suffer agonizing exit on yellow card rule
28 Jun, 2018 15:53
Japan rely on Fair Play to squeeze through to knockout stages despite Poland loss
28 Jun, 2018 15:52
Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 15:24
Die Mannschaft disaster: Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
28 Jun, 2018 14:20
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall Belgium, England, Panama, Tunisia
28 Jun, 2018 14:11
Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification
28 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘Thank you, I love you!’ Colombian fan with parting World Cup message to Russia (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 13:47
Grateful Mexicans party with South Korean ambassador after Germany World Cup exit (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 12:30
Putin shows off football skills in Red Square (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:48
World Cup fans moved by handmade gifts from this Russian pensioner (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:09
‘This is a match I don’t want to miss’: Mourinho anticipating England’s showdown with Belgium
28 Jun, 2018 07:30
Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14
27 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘Neymar is their problem child’: Schmeichel singles out Brazil ace despite win
27 Jun, 2018 21:25
Costa Rica draw enough to send Swiss through to knockout stages
27 Jun, 2018 19:57
Brazil breeze into last 16 with 2-0 win as Serbia knocked out
27 Jun, 2018 19:51
‘Germany deserve nothing’: Schmeichel admonishes holders after World Cup dismal exit (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 18:06
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47