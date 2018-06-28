World Cup last 16 line-up complete as Group G concludes final round of games

The World Cup last 16 pairings are now complete after Groups G and H concluded their final round of games on Thursday.

Colombia sealed top spot in Group H thanks to a 1-0 victory over Senegal in Samara, while Japan progressed by virtue of picking up fewer yellow cards than the Senegalese, despite going down to a 1-0 defeat against Poland.

In Group G, already-qualified pairing England and Belgium met in Kaliningrad, where the Belgians ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a second-half stunner from Adnan Januzaj.

The goal sent the Red Devils through in top spot and meant England finished second.

Here are the last 16 pairings in full:

France v Argentina, June 30, Kazan Arena, Kazan

Uruguay v Portugal, June 30, Fisht Stadium, Sochi

Spain v Russia, July 1, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Croatia v Denmark, July 1, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Brazil v Mexico, July 2, Samara Arena, Samara

Belgium v Japan, July 2, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Sweden v Switzerland, July 3, Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

Colombia v England, July 3, Spartak Stadium, Moscow

The biggest shock of the group stage was undoubtedly the exit of reigning champions Germany, although heavyweights Argentina also emerged bruised and battered after suffering a big scare.

Brazil are the current bookmakers' favorites to clinch a sixth World Cup title in Russia.