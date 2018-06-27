‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will watch the World Cup last 16 match between Russia and Spain, without specifying whether he will be in the stands at Luzhniki Stadium or will be taking in the action on TV.

“I will definitely watch the game to support [the national team],” Putin said, TASS reported. “But I cannot confirm yet whether I will go to the stadium to watch it.”

Putin attended the World Cup opener in Moscow where Russia delighted the home crowd by thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Earlier, Russian President said that apart from the World Cup opener and the final on July 15, which he is obliged to attend as the head of the hosting country, he planned to be present at several more games.

Russia have advanced to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in 32 years, and will take on the 2010 champions in Moscow on July 1.