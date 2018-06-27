News

Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash

27 Jun, 2018 15:36
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98ly
Serbia fans posing outside Kazan Cathedral on Red Square / RT

Serbia fans have filled Moscow’s Nikolskaya Street - the unofficial center for World Cup fans - ahead of their team’s crucial final group match versus Brazil at Spartak Stadium on Wednesday.

A huge crowd of people wearing traditional Serbian white-blue-red shirts gathered at the “Street of Lights,” as Nikolskaya has been dubbed for uncountable dangling lights covering the street, to express their support for the national team which still have chances to go through.

READ MORE: Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground

The venue for the match - the home stadium of Spartak Moscow - has added significance for some Serbia fans. Spartak have long had a brotherhood with Red Star Belgrade, as the two clubs have Orthodox Christian roots.

Many Spartak fans even travel to support Red Star in European competition and vice versa. The relationship is an extension of a close relationship between the two countries.

On Nikolskaya, a gigantic Serbian flag was unfurled along the street which has been converted into an impromptu party zone where thousands of fans from all over the world have enjoyed the World Cup spirit.

A legion of Serbian of fans marched along the 700m-long street located next to Red Square that connects moscow’s iconic centre to Lubyanka Square, waving flags and yelling football chants in support of their national heroes.

Serbia sit third in group E having three points after two matches and still maintain hopes to advance to the knockout stage with a victory against Brazil. However, their passage to the last 16 will not come easy, as five-time winners Brazil also need a victory to secure their own qualification.

Also read
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47
Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground
27 Jun, 2018 12:38
Messi to be faced with winking Ronaldo mural ahead of France clash
27 Jun, 2018 11:41
England defender Rose ‘open’ to family heading to Russia after positive World Cup welcome
27 Jun, 2018 11:12
‘I’m fine’ – Maradona reassures fans after health scare in St. Petersburg
27 Jun, 2018 10:17
'We are in love with Russia' – Sons of Brazil’s most famous football fan on World Cup experience
27 Jun, 2018 07:30
Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 21:18
‘There is only one GOAT, his name is Lionel Messi’: Argentina ace hailed for ending barren spell
26 Jun, 2018 21:10
Maradona flips off crowd after Rojo winner sees Argentina through to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 20:50
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 19:53
'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction
26 Jun, 2018 19:02
The goat breaks his duck! Messi scores first World Cup 2018 goal
26 Jun, 2018 18:22
'Confrontation of ideas': Jose Mourinho on Mexico v Sweden match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 17:47
Russia 2018 bursting with drama as World Cup records tumble
26 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘If you watched it, I feel sorry for you’ – scorn for Denmark & France after dire World Cup draw
26 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru 2-0 Australia: Guerrero among goals as Peru record 1st World Cup win for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 15:53
World Cup sees first goalless draw as Denmark and France play out dour 0-0 in Moscow
26 Jun, 2018 15:51
Mexicano Maradona?: Argentina icon declares his support for ‘El Tri’
26 Jun, 2018 15:40
At last! - Carrillo beauty rewards party-animal Peru fans with 1st World Cup goal for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 14:34
‘Scandinavian invasion’- Moscow turns red ahead of Denmark-France match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:56
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
26 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘It was embarrassing’: Denmark fans condemn countrymen after FIFA fine
26 Jun, 2018 13:42
Russian clinic removes controversial breast implant ads after FIFA copyright claim (PHOTO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:22
‘Everything is absolutely normal’: Mascherano leads denial of Sampaoli sacking rumours (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:09
‘If he performs, Denmark performs’ – Danes pin hopes on talisman Eriksen
26 Jun, 2018 12:59
FIFA to clarify Salah’s post-match press conference snub after Egypt's World Cup exit
26 Jun, 2018 10:30
‘Lucky to be here’: DJ Paul Oakenfold tells RT of World Cup impression
26 Jun, 2018 07:25
Egyptian football commentator dies of heart attack after watching his team's defeat to Saudi Arabia
26 Jun, 2018 03:43
Mystic Mourinho: Jose gets World Cup predictions spot on with Groups A & B (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 22:07
Ronaldo had terrible game but won’t be slated like Messi – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 21:37