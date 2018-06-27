Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash

Serbia fans have filled Moscow’s Nikolskaya Street - the unofficial center for World Cup fans - ahead of their team’s crucial final group match versus Brazil at Spartak Stadium on Wednesday.

A huge crowd of people wearing traditional Serbian white-blue-red shirts gathered at the “Street of Lights,” as Nikolskaya has been dubbed for uncountable dangling lights covering the street, to express their support for the national team which still have chances to go through.

READ MORE: Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground

The venue for the match - the home stadium of Spartak Moscow - has added significance for some Serbia fans. Spartak have long had a brotherhood with Red Star Belgrade, as the two clubs have Orthodox Christian roots.

Spartak Moscow fans mingling with the Serbian crowd. Close ties between Spartak and Red Star Belgrade pic.twitter.com/QQHDUvuvwi — Liam Tyler (@tyler_lj) 27 июня 2018 г.

Many Spartak fans even travel to support Red Star in European competition and vice versa. The relationship is an extension of a close relationship between the two countries.

On Nikolskaya, a gigantic Serbian flag was unfurled along the street which has been converted into an impromptu party zone where thousands of fans from all over the world have enjoyed the World Cup spirit.

Huge Serbia flag strung along Nikolskaya. A lot of love between Serbian and Russian fans pic.twitter.com/4MT1ODo35b — Liam Tyler (@tyler_lj) 27 июня 2018 г.

A legion of Serbian of fans marched along the 700m-long street located next to Red Square that connects moscow’s iconic centre to Lubyanka Square, waving flags and yelling football chants in support of their national heroes.

Serbia sit third in group E having three points after two matches and still maintain hopes to advance to the knockout stage with a victory against Brazil. However, their passage to the last 16 will not come easy, as five-time winners Brazil also need a victory to secure their own qualification.