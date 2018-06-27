Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground

More than 14 million passengers have watched World Cup games on the screens installed on Moscow Metro trains, according to the city authorities.

A total of 8,720 screens installed on 1,896 carriages of the Metro system have been showing games throughout the tournament – giving passengers a chance not to miss any of the World Cup action unfolding in Russia.

“We are the first in the world to show broadcasts of World Cup matches in subway carriages, and football fans can support their teams while they are heading to their destination,” said Moscow Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov.

Whether it’s watching Lionel Messi on the Metro or Cristiano Ronaldo on your commute, passengers have been able to take in all the action on the underground screens.

Some wagons have also been decorated with a special World Cup design, the interior of which shows memorable moments from past tournaments.

The Metro is free on matchdays for supporters with tickets and FAN IDs.

The World Cup is being played at 12 stadiums across 11 host cities, with the final taking place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.