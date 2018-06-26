News

‘Scandinavian invasion’- Moscow turns red ahead of Denmark-France match (VIDEO)

26 Jun, 2018 13:56
Danish football fans have flooded the centre of Moscow to paint Manezhnaya square in red and white ahead of their crucial World Cup clash against France.

Thousands of fans wearing Danish football kits, face paint and Viking hats were filmed in the Moscow metro singing and chanting while heading to Luzhniki Stadium where the match will be played.

Thunderous chants of “Ross-i-ya, Ross-i-ya” spread through one particular metro carriage packed with the Danish supporters geared themselves up for the game.

Having sealed a draw and a victory in their first two games, Denmark sit second in Group C and may fancy their chances to make it to the knockout stage. France have already booked a spot in the last 16 after two confident wins against Australia and Peru.

