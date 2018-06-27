I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star

Sweden’s most-capped international, Anders Svensson, says he will give up Mexican food if the Latin American nation knocks the Swedes out of the World Cup.

Sweden face Mexico in their final Group F game in Ekaterinburg on Wednesday with the group finely balanced. The Mexicans are top of the pile on six points, while Sweden and Germany are three behind as the trio battle for the two qualifying spots.

Read more

Former midfielder Svensson, who played 148 times for his country between 1999 and 2013, now says he will give up his favorite food if Mexico defeat Sweden to send his country packing.

The 41-year-old former professional, who is nicknamed ‘Taco’ for his love of Mexican dishes, posted a video on his Instagram account where he makes the culinary pledge.

"It's the last time I'll eat it if Mexico knock Sweden out," Svensson says in Swedish, sitting in front of an array of Mexico food.

"It's a huge sacrifice from me, so make sure you eat them [the Mexicans] up. Best of luck!" he adds, before tucking into a taco with guacamole.

Sweden suffered an agonizing defeat in their last game, as Germany snatched a 2-1 win in Sochi thanks to Toni Kroos’ winner deep into injury time.

It left the Swedes with one win from their two opening games, and they face a Mexican team with a 100 percent record in Russia so far.

READ MORE: ‘They rubbed our faces in it’: Sweden & Germany in touchline clash after late World Cup drama

Germany take on a South Korea team with no wins from their two games, as the pair meet in Ekaterinburg.

Mexico need only a point to guarantee qualification, while Sweden need to win or better Germany’s result in order to secure their passage to the last 16.