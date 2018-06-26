'Confrontation of ideas': Jose Mourinho on Mexico v Sweden match (VIDEO)

The Special One is RT’s special guest throughout Russia 2018 and in analyzing the upcoming Sweden versus Mexico on Wednesday, Mourinho says that it will be battle between individual player flair and collective teamwork.

The winner of the crunch Group F game in Ekaterinburg Arena will likely join Germany in the knockout stages (provided the champions defeat South Korea, of course) and Mourinho sees the game as a showdown between two distinctly different footballing philosophies.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho gets World Cup predictions spot on with Groups A & B (VIDEO)

“Mexico versus Sweden, against a certain match always depends on what they are playing for but, again, two very contradictory teams in their organization and in their profile,” the Manchester United manager said.

“I saw Sweden many times during the qualification. They know how to play tactically, they know how to be a team without having super-creative players. The opposition, they are creative, they are fast, they are dynamic. They have a funny way to play attacking football.”

READ MORE: Mexicano Maradona?: Argentina icon declares his support for ‘El Tri’

Mourinho says that the encounter will be an entertaining one for footballing fans, with two different approaches to ‘the beautiful game’ on display.

“I think it can be an interesting confrontation of ideas,” he added.