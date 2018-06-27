England defender Rose ‘open’ to family heading to Russia after positive World Cup welcome

England defender Danny Rose says he is open to having his family visit him during the World Cup, despite earlier advising them not to attend the tournament in Russia due to fears they could encounter racism.

Rose appears to have been surprised by the welcome the England team has received in Russia and the atmosphere at the tournament.

He had advised his family ahead of the World Cup not to travel to Russia over apparent concerns of racism and their safety.

However, with the World Cup so far passing off successfully – and with predictions from the UK press of violence and racism in Russia failing to materialize – Rose says he could now ask his family to visit him depending on how far England progress.

“I just want to get in the team and then, after that, I'd be open [to them coming to Russia],” he told IRN.

“I'd definitely be open now to having my family out here, so let's just hope we win [against Belgium] on Thursday and then we beat whoever we play in the next round, and we'll see.”

Rose said his father had been “really upset” by being asked to stay at home, although the player added he was managing in Russia despite the absence of his family.

“We've had family days where we've had a day off and the gaffer has allowed people, families, to come to the hotel or we can go to our families' hotel,” said Rose. “When people have had their families around, yeah, it has been difficult.

“There's a few of us here without families here, so we've not had much to do and it's been a bit difficult, but I've got three weeks just to dedicate my life to England and what we're trying to do here.

“I am comfortable in not having my family here. I'm fine, I'm not on the verge of breaking down or anything.”

Rose won plaudits ahead of the World Cup for opening up about his battle with depression, describing England as his “salvation” after enduring a difficult year at club team Tottenham.

He is expected to start his first World Cup game when England take on Belgium in Kaliningrad on Thursday, having sat out the opening Group G win against Tunisia and coming off the bench during the 6-1 win over Panama.

England and Belgium will be playing to secure top spot in the group, with both going into the game on two wins from their opening two games.