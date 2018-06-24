Hit for 6!: Record-breaking England maul minnows Panama 6-1 to qualify for last 16

England captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to fire his side into the Russia 2018 knockout stages and set a record for World Cup finals goals scored by The Three Lions with a 6-1 win over Panama.

England were heavily fancied to beat World Cup first-timers Panama in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, and they did just that by hammering the Central Americans in the sweltering summer sun.

They did just that, and in some style too, scoring six goals to overtake Belgium and Russia as highest scorers in the tournament so far.

Panama, having already gained recognition for their qualification for their maiden World Cup, showed now fear in attacking England early on.

The Panamanian players may have felt more at home in the sun, the 31 degrees Celsius temperature recorded in Nizhny turning out to be 7 degrees higher than in their home country on that day, but in the end it was England who drew first blood.

John Stones found himself unmarked in the area towhead home the opener form a corner. Captain fantastic Harry Kane then aded to his goalscoring tally when he rifled home a penalty after Jesse Lingard was bundled over by a body check from behind by Escobar in the box.

The referee had no doubts, despite remonstration from the Panama players, being as sure as the England captain looked that he was going to convert it.

From then one, the floodgates open for England. Lingard then made it three for England after a delicious one-two with Raheem Sterling gave him space to curl a shot into the left hand corner of the goal.

Then came another goal from a set-piece and another for John Stone, who scored his second header after Harry Kane knocked down a beautiful ball from Jordan Henderson and then Sterling had his effort blocked from close range.

It was five before the first 45 were over when Harry Kane scored a second spot kick. The England skipper going exactly the same way for a second successive time to make it the first time England had scored five in a World Cup finals match.

When the second half got underway, Panama attacked as England perhaps eased off with the result in the bag. But Harry Kane completed his hat-trick by neatly finishing from inside the box.

Then the unthinkable, the World Cup first timers scored their first World Cup goal. Felipe Baloy the hero when he slid in to poke home Ricardo Avila's in swinging free kick from the left flank.

That's how the game stayed, with England advancing from Group G. their game with Belgium in Kaliningrad will decide who advances from which of the first two places in that group.

Panama had gained a consolation goal and also a small victory in defeat in front of 43,319 supporters in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.