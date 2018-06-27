'We are in love with Russia' – Sons of Brazil’s most famous football fan on World Cup experience

Sons of famous Brazil fan Clovis Acosta Fernandes, who came to Russia to support their national team, have been charmed by the locals whom they didn’t expect to be so passionate about football.

Fernandes shot to fame during the 2014 World Cup when he was spotted crying after Brazil’s humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany while also holding his personal World Cup replica trophy.

Brazil’s most devoted fan passed away in 2015 following a long battle with cancer. His sons brought the famous replica to Moscow following in the footsteps of their father who had attended seven world tournaments for over 25 years.

RT spoke to the two brothers who expressed their admiration for the host country and explained why they brought the trophy to Russia.

“This story is very beautiful,” Frank and Gustavo said.

“Our father earned this trophy from a good friend in Brazil. And then he decided to bring it to the World Cup. During the World Cup 2002 in Japan and Korea he became famous and I think all people know the rest of the story because he was in many newspapers and internet [stories] all over the world,” the brothers said, adding that Clovis’ passion for football made him so popular among fans.

The two Brazilians also said they were amazed by the hospitality of the Russian people who turned out to be ardent football supporters.

“We are in love with Russian people and the country. It's really amazing. We have spent here 16 days and we have no words to say [express our feelings],” they said.

“We didn’t expect that this passion of the Russian people will be like this. We are extremely happy because everyone is treating us very well: asking us if we need something. They ask us “how can I help you?” everywhere – in the streets, in metro, in taxi. It’s been like a magic.”

The two men said that many fans asked permission to touch and kiss the trophy believing it would bring luck to their national squads in Russia.