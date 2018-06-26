‘There is only one GOAT, his name is Lionel Messi’: Argentina ace hailed for ending barren spell

Lionel Messi finally came alive in this year’s World Cup, scoring Argentina’s first in a 2-1 win versus Nigeria to keep alive their Russia 2018 hopes just when it appeared as if all might have been lost.

Diego Maradona was an interested (and occasionally sleepy) observer as Argentina came within five minutes of elimination in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday evening, needing a late goal from Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo to ensure that they didn’t suffer World Cup ignominy in the group stages of Russia 2018.

If Lionel Messi was misfiring in Argentina’s first two games, it appeared as if at least a little of the little maestro’s mojo had returned as he seized upon a chance in the first half to power into the Nigerian net ensuring that, for now at least, the Messi vs. Ronaldo mini-rivalry will continue until at least the round of 16.

Nigeria will feel hard done by, coming within minutes of progressing themselves and the internet has reacted by cursing their luck (along with a few VAR-related conspiracy theories), as well as some proclaiming Messi to be the GOAT (greatest of all time).

