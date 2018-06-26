News

Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16

26 Jun, 2018 19:53
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98jb
© Sergio Perez / Reuters

Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo gave Argentina the chance of a fresh World Cup start with a goal each to ensure a 2-1 win over Nigeria which saw La Albiceleste advance to the final 16 after an abject start to Russia 2018.

After recording a draw and a loss against Iceland and Croatia respectively in their first two group games, Argentina were left needing a win against Nigeria in St. Petersburg to ensure qualification to the knockout stage.

Read more
© Albert Gea Iceland eliminated despite spirited display in loss to Croatia in Rostov

And they did just that courtesy of a first World Cup 2018 goal for captain Messi and a late winner from defender Marcos Rojo. But the South Americans did not have things all their own way.

Messi deftly took down a beautiful through ball from Ever Banega from near the halfway line on his left thigh before taking a touch and then firing right-footed past Super Eagles keeper Francis Uzoho to make it 1-0 after 14 minutes.

The goal made Messi the first and only player to score a World Cup goal as a teenager, in his twenties and in his thirties. The Barcelona star had earlier gone close but missed his penalty against Iceland in the group opener.

Argentina went into the break in front, but soon after the restart found themselves in hot water when Mascherano was penalised for wrapping his hands around Leon Balogun in the area while defending a corner.

The Nigeria midfielder collapsed into a heap, and Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir consulted VAR before awarding the spot kick, which appeared to be the right decision.

When the dust settled, Victor Moses, perhaps the coolest man in the stadium, coolly slotted the spot kick home to equalize on the night, and put Argentina’s hopes of salvaging qualification from an abject start in serious jeopardy.

Moments later and Balogun was yellow carded for cynically bringing down Angel Di Maria just outside the box. Messi stepped up to take the free kick just outside the area and agonizingly hit the post low to Uzoho’s left hand side.

READ MORE: 'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction

VAR took center stage once again when Odion Ighalo dragged his shot wide after Rojo attempted to head the ball clear. The Nigeria players were adamant the ball hit the defender's left arm, but this time Cakir returned from the VAR screen sure there was no penalty to give.

When Gonzalo Higuain fired high and wide as the match approached 80 minutes, you’d be forgiven for getting the feeling it wasn’t going to be neither Argentina’s night nor their tournament.

Ighalo could have put the game beyond any doubt when he went through on goal but his low shot from a tight angle was well saved by Franco Armani.

Another penalty claim was dismissed, this time at the other end and without the help of VAR, when Sergio Aguero hit the deck under a challenge while through on goal, but Cakir waved away the protests. 

As time ticked away, Gabriel Mercado hopefully crossed the ball into the area, where Rojo slotted a cool side-foot finish into the left-hand corner of the goal from around 15 yards out, to send Argentina's fans into raptures. 

© Henry Romero / Reuters

That goal saw Argentina steal into second place and win qualification from the group, shaking off the pockets of negativity that had gathered during their short World Cup campaign. Messi, Rojo and co. had ensured that no one would be crying for Argentina - at least for now. 

Also read
Maradona flips off crowd after Rojo winner sees Argentina through to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 20:50
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 19:53
'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction
26 Jun, 2018 19:02
The goat breaks his duck! Messi scores first World Cup 2018 goal
26 Jun, 2018 18:22
'Confrontation of ideas': Jose Mourinho on Mexico v Sweden match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 17:47
Russia 2018 bursting with drama as World Cup records tumble
26 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘If you watched it, I feel sorry for you’ – scorn for Denmark & France after dire World Cup draw
26 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru 2-0 Australia: Guerrero among goals as Peru record 1st World Cup win for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 15:53
World Cup sees first goalless draw as Denmark and France play out dour 0-0 in Moscow
26 Jun, 2018 15:51
Mexicano Maradona?: Argentina icon declares his support for ‘El Tri’
26 Jun, 2018 15:40
At last! - Carrillo beauty rewards party-animal Peru fans with 1st World Cup goal for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 14:34
‘Scandinavian invasion’- Moscow turns red ahead of Denmark-France match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:56
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
26 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘It was embarrassing’: Denmark fans condemn countrymen after FIFA fine
26 Jun, 2018 13:42
Russian clinic removes controversial breast implant ads after FIFA copyright claim (PHOTO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:22
‘Everything is absolutely normal’: Mascherano leads denial of Sampaoli sacking rumours (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:09
‘If he performs, Denmark performs’ – Danes pin hopes on talisman Eriksen
26 Jun, 2018 12:59
FIFA to clarify Salah’s post-match press conference snub after Egypt's World Cup exit
26 Jun, 2018 10:30
‘Lucky to be here’: DJ Paul Oakenfold tells RT of World Cup impression
26 Jun, 2018 07:25
Egyptian football commentator dies of heart attack after watching his team's defeat to Saudi Arabia
26 Jun, 2018 03:43
Mystic Mourinho: Jose gets World Cup predictions spot on with Groups A & B (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 22:07
Ronaldo had terrible game but won’t be slated like Messi – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 21:37
‘He should have walked!’ Fury at Ronaldo red card let-off
25 Jun, 2018 21:25
Praise for Iran & Morocco as underdogs depart World Cup with heads held high
25 Jun, 2018 21:07
‘Football karma’: Spain defender Ramos trolled after World Cup night to forget against Morocco
25 Jun, 2018 20:29
Spain set up last 16 clash with Russia after grabbing late draw against eliminated Morocco
25 Jun, 2018 19:58
Portugal 1-1 Iran: Late penalty snatches 1st place from Ronaldo in dramatic climax
25 Jun, 2018 19:56
‘Getting a slap can be useful’ – Russia boss Cherchesov on Uruguay defeat
25 Jun, 2018 18:58
FIFA fines Argentina $105k for homophobic chants & fights at World Cup match
25 Jun, 2018 18:32
No FIFA ban for Shaqiri & Xhaka over eagle celebrations in Serbia game
25 Jun, 2018 17:01
Welcome to the club! Cavani joins Suarez in Uruguayan goalscorer record
25 Jun, 2018 16:54
Egypt star Salah signs off with goal but Saudis snatch late 2-1 win
25 Jun, 2018 16:00
Reality check for Russia after ruthless Uruguay run riot in 3-0 rout
25 Jun, 2018 15:54
Egypt 'keeper El Hadary becomes oldest-ever World Cup player, makes incredible penalty save
25 Jun, 2018 15:42
‘F*** racism!’ Sweden team send powerful message after death threats to Durmaz
25 Jun, 2018 14:43
England fans warned pro-Brexit chants at World Cup game could bring FIFA punishment
25 Jun, 2018 14:33
Health warning: Brazil bar offers free shots every time Neymar dives
25 Jun, 2018 13:56
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
25 Jun, 2018 13:44
New York Times writer chronicles tale of World Cup train kindness
25 Jun, 2018 13:26
Kazan locals help Colombian World Cup fan after unexpected wheelchair failure (PHOTOS)
25 Jun, 2018 11:16