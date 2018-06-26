Mexicano Maradona?: Argentina icon declares his support for ‘El Tri’

If it wasn’t bad enough that Argentina have been hit by bad results on the pitch and rocked by rifts in the camp, their biggest icon, Diego Maradona, has now declared his support for rivals Mexico at Russia 2018.

Maradona said he had analyzed all Latin American sides competing at the World Cup, and singled out ‘El Tri’ for praise and says he supports the team.

Read more

“I am a supporter [of Mexico] already because they made this first round great. Mexico have shown that they could be able to beat Sweden, that they have the condition,” Maradona said on his national radio show.

Maradona, who won the 1986 World Cup held in Mexico as captain of La Albiceleste, said that by beating South Korea, Mexico had shown that their shock win over current World Cup holders Germany was no fluke.

Although they have six points from six, if Sweden beat Mexico and Germany beat South Korea, three teams would be tied on three points and progression to the final 16 being decided by tiebreakers, beginning with goal difference.

If Mexico beat Sweden, they will advance from first place in the group with three wins from three matches.

Previously, Maradona had reacted with disdain when Mexico were announced as joint holders of the 2026 World Cup alongside U.S. and North America one day before the World Cup 2018 opening game.

"Mexico don't deserve it. The Mexicans come up against Brazil or Germany ... and 'boom,' they're out," Maradona ironically said.

READ MORE: ‘No preparation at all’ – Maradona slams Argentina coach Sampaoli after Iceland draw

Argentina meanwhile have drawn one and lost one in their opening two games, being held 1-1 to Iceland before being thrashed 3-0 by Croatia, leaving the team needing a win versus Nigeria on Wednesday.