Maradona denies making racist gesture at S. Korean World Cup fans, apologizes for puffing on cigar

17 Jun, 2018 15:39
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has denied making a racist gesture toward South Korean fans at his country’s World Cup game in Moscow on Saturday. He was also forced to apologize for puffing on a cigar during the match.

BBC reporter Jacqui Oatley had tweeted that the World Cup winner had made a ‘slit eyes’ gesture toward South Korean fans at Argentina’s match against Iceland at Spartak Stadium.

However, Maradona has rejected claims of racism, saying that he was merely thanking the Asian fans for supporting South American giants Argentina.

He wrote on Facebook:“I understand better than anyone that in the World Cup people are looking for news everywhere, but I want to be clear with this: today, in the stadium, among so many demonstrations of affection from the people, I was struck by a group of people around a fan who filmed us, an Asian boy wearing an Argentina T-shirt.

“I, from afar, tryed to tell them how nice it seemed to me that even the Asians cheer for us. And that's all, guys, come on.”    

The controversy didn’t end there for Maradona, as the 1986 World Cup winner was forced to apologize for puffing on a cigar at the game – despite smoking being banned at all World Cup stadiums.

“I honestly did not know that no one can smoke in the stadiums," he wrote."I apologize to everyone and the organization. Come on Argentina, let's support our guys, now more than ever!"   

Argentina suffered a frustrating opening World Cup encounter with Iceland, settling for a 1-1 draw despite taking the lead in the 19th minute through Sergio Aguero.

READ MORE: Messi fails to match Ronaldo as Iceland catch Argentina cold in Moscow

World Cup debutants Iceland – the smallest nation ever to appear at the tournament – equalized just four minutes later, while Lionel Messi blew the chance to restore Argentina’s lead when he missed a second-half penalty.

Argentina next face Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday, before playing their final group stage game against Nigeria in St. Petersburg on Sunday.     

