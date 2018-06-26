‘It was embarrassing’: Denmark fans condemn countrymen after FIFA fine

Denmark fans in Moscow have criticized their fellow supporters after the country’s football association was fined for the inappropriate behavior of fans in the team’s World Cup game against Australia.

Danish fans hurled beer from the stands and also displayed a sexist banner at the team’s World Cup Group C draw with Australia in Samara last week, leading to a $20,000 fine from FIFA for a set of fans who are not normally associated with disorder.

In Moscow on Tuesday ahead of their final group game against France, Denmark supporters spoke out against the minority who had tarnished the reputation of a set of fans who are usually among the friendlier faces in world football.

“I wasn’t at the game, and frankly I was surprised when I heard about it, because it’s not who the Danes are, it’s not our reputation,” said Christian, who is in Moscow with his son and friends.

“It must be few very people, of course we have hooligans in Denmark, but they are very few. I think the fine [from FIFA] is OK, because it’s not acceptable [behavior].”

Fellow Denmark supporter Joachim is in Moscow with his friends Markus and Nikolai, and he also spoke out against his fellow Danes for their actions.

“I went to that game, but I was sitting with a lot of Aussies,” said Joachim. “It’s embarrassing, it’s so stupid. It’s a few Danish guys who insist on doing what they always do, which is throwing beers, but it’s very few people.”

I spoke to these #Den fans earlier about recent #FIFA fine for crowd trouble in Samara, when fans threw beer and displayed sexist banner. 'It was embarrassing,' they said. pic.twitter.com/LNOnSErE01 — Liam Tyler (@tyler_lj) June 26, 2018

Denmark fans were out in force in Moscow on Tuesday ahead of the game against France, turning Manezhnaya Square into a sea of red.

As is the case for the vast majority of the time with Danish fans, spirits were high, and the mood was friendly.

Fans happily posed with locals for photos, and the chants were good-natured and jovial. Normal service had been resumed.