News

Russian police arrest Brazilian gangster at World Cup match... after letting him watch to full time

24 Jun, 2018 21:09
Russian police arrest Brazilian gangster at World Cup match... after letting him watch to full time
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98d7
© Vitaly Belousov / Sputnik

Police in St. Petersburg swooped to arrest fugitive Brazilian criminal Rodrigo Denardi Vicentini, but only after they let him watch the rest of his team’s World Cup match versus Costa Rica.

Information reached Interpol officers in the city that Denardi, wanted for a series of post office gang robberies in his native country, was located at St. Petersburg Stadium around half an hour into the match.

Rodrigo Denardi Vicentini

Soon after watching his side snatch their first win of the tournament in Group C, courtesy of stoppage-time goals from Neymar and Philippe Coutinho on Friday, police pinched crook Denardi after identifying from the crowd, Fontanka reported.

Read more
Dive, score, cry: Neymar earns rave reviews for acting masterclass in Brazil's win over Costa Rica

The criminal, who had been working and living in Britain for the past year, was still wearing a Brazil shirt with a Russia 2018 symbol.

It is reported that he had entered Russia with a fake FAN ID, which acts as a passport and visa for foreign fans in Russia for the tournament. He had entered the country through London, travelling on an Italian passport.

Career gangster Denardi, 31, now faces extradition from Russia to Brazil and will be held by cops in St. Petersburg for up to two months to handle the process.

According to Reuters, St Petersburg’s Petrograd district court said in a statement: “(Denardi) explained to the court that he was not guilty of anything, that the police were treating him well, asked to be let go, insisted he knew nothing about the charges and that probably everything that had happened was a mistake.”



Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
25 Jun, 2018 12:53
‘We had to make this banner to thank Russia!’: Panama fans give heartfelt message (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 21:20
Russian police arrest Brazilian gangster at World Cup match... after letting him watch to full time
24 Jun, 2018 21:09
Russia's FM Lavrov swaps jerseys with his Belgian counterpart (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 20:58
'Colombia didn't give them a sniff': Appalling Poland dumped out of the World Cup
24 Jun, 2018 20:28
‘Absolutely false’: Egypt, Chechnya deny CNN claims Salah feels used & plans to quit team
24 Jun, 2018 19:52
FIFA fine Danish FA for World Cup crowd disturbance and sexist banner
24 Jun, 2018 19:40
No stopping now! Cherchesov wants Russia to qualify from first place in Group A
24 Jun, 2018 19:13
FIFA rejects UK tabloid claims it covered up doping by Russian footballers
24 Jun, 2018 18:28
'Incredible infrastructure & great facilities': England manager Southgate lauds Russia 2018 setup
24 Jun, 2018 17:49
Honors even in Japan and Senegal stalemate in Ekaterinburg Arena
24 Jun, 2018 16:55
‘Kane is the hottest property in world football’ – Schmeichel on England hat-trick hero (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 15:26
Is this ex-England boss Allardyce watching Panama match alone in pub with hamburger? (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2018 15:00
'Football's coming home!' - Emphatic England inspire fans to dream of World Cup glory
24 Jun, 2018 14:33
England smash spate of team World Cup records in 6-1 win over Panama
24 Jun, 2018 13:57
Hit for 6! Record-breaking England maul minnows Panama 6-1 to qualify for last 16
24 Jun, 2018 13:53
Boris Johnson ridiculed by Stan Collymore amid England World Cup rout
24 Jun, 2018 13:40
FIFA fines Polish FA for offensive banner on display during loss to Senegal
24 Jun, 2018 13:08
Sweet! Moscow confectioners make life-size chocolate Messi
24 Jun, 2018 12:15
Panama & England fans mix on Nizhny Novgorod's Lenin Square ahead of World Cup encounter
24 Jun, 2018 11:41
England fans who cycled to Russia for World Cup discover underground Volgograd brewery (VIDEOS)
24 Jun, 2018 11:37
Rudy injury doubt for Germany in key South Korea clash after suffering broken nose against Sweden
24 Jun, 2018 11:14
‘I’m in love with Russia!’ – Neymar’s model sister Rafaella on World Cup experience
24 Jun, 2018 10:03
Russian football fan legally changes surname to British name for World Cup FAN ID
24 Jun, 2018 10:00
‘They rubbed our faces in it’: Sweden & Germany in touchline clash after late World Cup drama
24 Jun, 2018 09:34
Russian dating app traffic surges as football World Cup fever rises
24 Jun, 2018 07:09
FIFA opens case against Shaqiri & Xhaka over controversial eagle celebrations
23 Jun, 2018 21:54
Lineker lavishes back-handed praise on Germans after late victory over Sweden
23 Jun, 2018 21:36
‘Never write off Germany’ – Reigning champs revive World Cup hopes after last-gasp win in Sochi
23 Jun, 2018 20:36
Germany salvage World Cup hopes with late winner against Sweden in Sochi
23 Jun, 2018 19:55
Kasper Schmeichel & Denmark teammates hit the beach for relaxed training session (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 19:11
FIFA president, German delegation visit Russian World War II memorials (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 19:00
Mourinho on England v Panama: Can Three Lions avoid ‘catastrophic’ defeat? (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 18:51
‘I guess another earthquake in Mexico City’: Hernandez goal inspires seismic Mexican victory
23 Jun, 2018 18:27
Mexico see off South Korea to continue perfect World Cup start
23 Jun, 2018 16:53
100% accuracy: Russian oracle cat on target with World Cup predictions
23 Jun, 2018 16:24
Argentina asks Russia to deport fans involved in post-match brawl
23 Jun, 2018 16:15
Spain World Cup winner Puyol ‘barred from Iranian TV because of long hair’
23 Jun, 2018 15:59
Belgium v Tunisia goal-fest sees Russia 2018 beat 64-year-old World Cup record
23 Jun, 2018 15:29
Germany aim to get World Cup challenge back on track against Sweden
23 Jun, 2018 15:03