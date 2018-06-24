Is this ex-England boss Allardyce watching Panama match alone in pub with hamburger? (VIDEO)

Sam Allardyce was expected to lead England to Russia this summer, but was instead fired after just one match in charge, and it appeared he had to settle for a rather different view of England’s destruction of minnows Panama.

Oh, what might have been? Allardyce lasted just 67 days as England’s head coach before being sacked after an investigation into corruption in English football concluded that he had engaged in improper discussions with a fictitious Asian businessman as part of a ‘sting operation’ set up by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

He managed just one game in charge of the national team before being replaced by Gareth Southgate, the man who masterminded England’s qualification to Russia 2018, as well as their 100 percent start to the tournament.

Instead of treading the sidelines of the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium today, Allardyce (or a man who looks VERY like him) found himself watching the game in a far more inauspicious setting.

Sam Allardyce watching England vs Panama in a pub, on his own, with a Big Mac he’s brought in with him, is just outstanding 🍔👏 #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/D1GwwqLFxk — Man On (@ManOnToday) June 24, 2018

Allardyce is currently out of work once more after being relieved of his duties at Everton following the conclusion of the Premier League season.