'Football's coming home!' - Emphatic England inspire fans to dream of World Cup glory

England's 6-1 destruction of Panama has led their fans to believe their men can go all the way at Russia 2018, with the popular phrase 'Football's coming home' trending on Twitter.

The saying, which suggests the World Cup trophy is returning 'home' to what England supporters believe is the birthplace of football, and is an excerpt from the popular 'Three Lions' by The Lightning Seeds and released for the 1996 European Championships, held in England.

Famous fans such as former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher tweeted on the subject, while some even photoshopped Harry Kane's head onto a photo of Bobby Moore in a famous 1966 World Cup winning pose.

The lyrics have been played over the loudspeaker after each England goal at the tournament, and were played after the team's victories over Tunisia at Volgograd Arena and Panama at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The video for the song features comedy duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and was re-released ten years after its debut for the 2006 World Cup.