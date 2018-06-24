FIFA fines Polish FA for offensive banner on display during loss to Senegal

Football’s international governing body FIFA has fined the Polish FA in response to a “political and offensive” banner displayed by Poland fans during their team's 2-1 Group H defeat on Tuesday.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Polish Football Association with a fine of CHF 10,000 and a warning for the display of a political and offensive banner by Polish fans,” FIFA announced in a statement, declining to specify what the banner said.

The Polish Football Association has opted not to comment on the matter.

The Mexican Football Federation was also subject to a fine last week for what FIFA referred to as “discriminatory and insulting chants” which took place during their surprise 1-0 win against Germany.

Disciplinary proceedings are also underway against the football associations of Argentina and Croatia for crowd disturbances during their Group D clash on Thursday, while Swiss players Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka have also found themselves in hot water following a controversial goal celebration during their match with Serbia - who themselves are facing an inquiry related to crowd disturbances and statements made by coach Mladen Krstajic following the same match.