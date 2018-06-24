Sweet! Moscow confectioners make life-size chocolate Messi

Argentina star Lionel Messi celebrates his 31st birthday on Sunday and one confectioners in Moscow knew exactly how to mark the occasion, making a life-sized chocolate treat in the footballer’s image.

Staff at the Altufyevo confectioners in the Russian capital worked for around a week on the giant edible sculpture, which weighs in at 60kg, according to Reuters.

“We found out by chance that it was Messi’s birthday on June 24,” said chief confectioner Daria Malkina. “And we thought, ‘why not make Leo a gift, a chocolate sculpture of himself’?”

“We will give Lionel Messi to Lionel Messi,” Malkina joked.

Argentina have their World Cup base at Bronnitsy in Moscow Region, around 50km from the capital, and the sculpture will be put on display in the town.

The sculpture is complete with the light blue and white kit of Argentina, and Messi is also seen with his lower right arm tattooed, as in real life.

The footballer will hope the similarities end there, however, as he has been accused of melting under the intense pressure on his shoulders in Russia after Argentina claimed just one point from their opening two games.

Messi missed a penalty as Argentina drew their opening game with Iceland, before the team suffered a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Croatia on Thursday.

That means their World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread as they face Nigeria in their final game, hoping results also go their way in the Croatia-Iceland match.

Progressing from the group after such intense criticism would perhaps make it all the more sweet for Messi and Co.