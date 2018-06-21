News

‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock

21 Jun, 2018 21:29
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/9863
© David Klein / Global Look Press

The internet has reacted with a mixture of scorn and sympathy to Lionel Messi’s latest World Cup misfortune, after Argentina suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod.

Messi’s team went down to a crushing defeat in their second Group D fixture, leaving Argentina in real danger of missing out on reaching the last 16 in Russia.

READ MORE: Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout

As the debate rages over what Barcelona star Messi's misfiring performances in Russia mean for his status as arguably the greatest of all time - GOAT for short - some Twitter users were quick to put the boot in. 

Others said they felt Messi had clearly gone missing when his teammates were in their hour of need. 

Some compared the Barcelona star's poor performances in Russia to rival Cristiano Ronaldo's blistering start, after the latter scored four goals in two games so far. 

However, some Twitter users placed the defeat firmly at the feet of Messi’s Argentina teammates for their World Cup nightmare.

Argentina could still salvage their knockout stage hopes, but that will depend on the result of the Iceland versus Nigeria game tomorrow and the last round of group games on Tuesday, when the Argentines face the Super Eagles and Iceland meet an already-qualified Croatia. 

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
22 Jun, 2018 12:23
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
21 Jun, 2018 21:29
Croatia erupts in a blush of red as national team tear apart Argentina in World Cup (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 21:01
‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia
21 Jun, 2018 20:47
Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout
21 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 19:33
‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 17:49
France through to World Cup last 16 after knocking out crowd favorites Peru
21 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru crunch World Cup clash against France brings country to standstill (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:31
Colombian police probe Sanchez death threats after star’s World Cup red card
21 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iranian women watch World Cup match in stadium for 1st time in 40 years (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:12
Is he a winger? In Russia, even the birds are getting in on the World Cup action (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:06
'Party like a Peruvian!': Fans continue invasion by sining 'Katyusha' in Ekaterinburg (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 14:48
‘I didn’t even know who lifted me up!’ Fan from iconic image of Russia 2018 speaks to RT (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 14:02
Russia’s new hottest football fan… and she’s not a porn star (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 13:45
Can Argentina & misfiring Messi overcome Croatia? Here’s what Jose Mourinho thinks… (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 12:35
‘Street of Lights’: Moscow's Nikolskaya becomes World Cup epicenter for jubilant fans
21 Jun, 2018 12:21
Iran staff member hospitalized after disallowed goal in Spain World Cup game
21 Jun, 2018 11:50
‘We blame Ramos!’ – Twitterati troll Spain star for England manager shoulder injury
21 Jun, 2018 11:48
FIFA fines Mexico for ‘discriminatory & insulting chants’ during Germany game  
21 Jun, 2018 11:46
‘We’re cheering for Russia’: US fans build bridges by backing World Cup hosts
21 Jun, 2018 09:58
Schmeichel praises Spain’s patience in breaking down defensive Iran (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 21:59
Spain overcome spirited Iran 1-0 to claim World Cup win in Kazan
20 Jun, 2018 19:54
‘There are trigger points’: FIFA technology head explains VAR system to Peter Schmeichel (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 19:20
Russia officially qualify for World Cup knockout stages after Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia in Group A
20 Jun, 2018 18:30
Swedish squad stunned by Russian volunteer’s impromptu rendition of their national anthem (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:37
Brazil fans' chants make Russian flight attendant blush (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:23
‘It was beautiful for me’ – Ronaldo on record-breaking goal & Portugal World Cup victory
20 Jun, 2018 15:58
Record-breaker Ronaldo snatches World Cup win for Portugal on successful return to Luzhniki Stadium
20 Jun, 2018 15:57
'It’s same with Trump: it perpetuates myth that blacks are less': Collymore on Lord Sugar tweets
20 Jun, 2018 15:56
‘Carrying the whole team on his shoulders’: Ronaldo brilliance inspires Portugal to tense win
20 Jun, 2018 15:47
Ronaldo superfans descend on Moscow to see Portugal beat Morocco in World Cup clash
20 Jun, 2018 14:14
Alan Sugar blasted for ‘racist’ tweet comparing Senegal World Cup team to street traders
20 Jun, 2018 13:13
Smash hit! Ronaldo breaks top international goalscoring record at World Cup
20 Jun, 2018 12:46
Japan & Senegal sweeping all before them – on the pitch & in the stands (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 12:33
Return of the champion: Ronaldo graces Luzhniki 10 yrs after 1st UCL win in stadium
20 Jun, 2018 11:54
World Cup 2018 can become a start-up for Russian football – Sepp Blatter to RT
20 Jun, 2018 11:33
Russian police officer wows fans with football juggling skills (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 11:09
Jubilant Russians fill streets after World Cup win over Egypt (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 21:22
‘I blame Sergio Ramos’: Reaction as Egypt fall victim to Russian storm
19 Jun, 2018 21:10