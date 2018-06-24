News

Russian football fan legally changes surname to British name for World Cup FAN ID

24 Jun, 2018 10:00
Russian football fan legally changes surname to British name for World Cup FAN ID
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98c0
/ RT

One Russian football fan went to great lengths to show his love for English football on the way to England's versus Panama match in Nizhny Novgorod - by legally changing his name to 'Wilson', the British name.

Twenty-four-year-old Maksim, known to friends as 'Max', has harbored a lifelong obsession with English football and when the World Cup threw up a chance to watch his heroes play in his home country, he jumped at the opportunity. 

READ MORE: Mourinho on England v Panama: Can Three Lions avoid ‘catastrophic’ defeat? (VIDEO)

Not content with simply buying tickets for England's match with Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Max decided to show his fervent love for the county by legally changing his typically Russian name from to a more British version.

Born Maksim Vasilyev, the Three Lions fanatic changed his name to "Wilson", thus becoming known as "Max Wilson". Stunned supporters initially refused to believe the name-change, until Max proudly showed off his FAN ID.

Holding the document, Max announced: "I wanted more common English name for the FAN ID. It's a sign of how much I love English football."

Read more
‘We're worried about flat tyres not football hooligans’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018 (VIDEO)

"I really feel English. Some people say I am not, but it is so nice to see and to talk to my people," Max joked as he happily chatted to England fans on a train from Moscow to Nizhny for the game. 

"I wanted a real English name on FAN ID, so that I can show it to people and they will know I love England and English football," he added. 

Asked what he thought of Western media's attempts to dissuade British fans from visiting Russia for the World Cup with stories of Russian hooligans and violence, Max said: "I am glad English fans didn't listen, otherwise I would not get the chance to speak with them here in Russia."

Max, a fan of Russian Premier League side side Dynamo Moscow, will perhaps not be too impressed with the transliteration of his new surname. 

Those who issued the FAN ID - obligatory or every fan with a match ticket - transliterated "Wilson" from Russian to English, and ending up as "Uilson", a name slightly less common in British culture. 

Despite the error, Max is adamant that it's the thought that counts.

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
24 Jun, 2018 12:23
Rudy injury doubt for Germany in key South Korea clash after suffering broken nose against Sweden
24 Jun, 2018 11:14
‘I’m in love with Russia!’ – Neymar’s model sister Rafaella on World Cup experience
24 Jun, 2018 10:03
Russian football fan legally changes surname to British name for World Cup FAN ID
24 Jun, 2018 10:00
‘They rubbed our faces in it’: Sweden & Germany in touchline clash after late World Cup drama
24 Jun, 2018 09:34
Russian dating app traffic surges as football World Cup fever rises
24 Jun, 2018 07:09
FIFA opens case against Shaqiri & Xhaka over controversial eagle celebrations
23 Jun, 2018 21:54
Lineker lavishes back-handed praise on Germans after late victory over Sweden
23 Jun, 2018 21:36
‘Never write off Germany’ – Reigning champs revive World Cup hopes after last-gasp win in Sochi
23 Jun, 2018 20:36
Germany salvage World Cup hopes with late winner against Sweden in Sochi
23 Jun, 2018 19:55
Kasper Schmeichel & Denmark teammates hit the beach for relaxed training session (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 19:11
FIFA president, German delegation visit Russian World War II memorials (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 19:00
Mourinho on England v Panama: Can Three Lions avoid ‘catastrophic’ defeat? (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 18:51
‘I guess another earthquake in Mexico City’: Hernandez goal inspires seismic Mexican victory
23 Jun, 2018 18:27
Mexico see off South Korea to continue perfect World Cup start
23 Jun, 2018 16:53
100% accuracy: Russian oracle cat on target with World Cup predictions
23 Jun, 2018 16:24
Argentina asks Russia to deport fans involved in post-match brawl
23 Jun, 2018 16:15
Spain World Cup winner Puyol ‘barred from Iranian TV because of long hair’
23 Jun, 2018 15:59
Belgium v Tunisia goal-fest sees Russia 2018 beat 64-year-old World Cup record
23 Jun, 2018 15:29
Germany aim to get World Cup challenge back on track against Sweden
23 Jun, 2018 15:03
Serbia to demand FIFA punishment for Shaqiri & Xhaka over eagle celebrations
23 Jun, 2018 14:45
Lukaku & Hazard star as impressive Belgium cruise past Tunisia
23 Jun, 2018 13:55
Heartbreak! Serbia fans’ react to deflating defeat to Switzerland (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 13:13
'These images hurt me': Mexico star speaks out on Trump's family detainment policy at US border
23 Jun, 2018 12:10
Mohamed Salah awarded 'Chechen citizenship' by leader Ramzan Kadyrov (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 09:48
Eagles soar in Moscow: Tunisia fans turn Russian capital red ahead of Belgium clash (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 09:27
Mourinho’s team talk: Can Germany get World Cup campaign back on track against Sweden? (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 08:00
'Out of this world': Russia coach in St. Petersburg mural after stellar World Cup start (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 07:30
‘One of the best games we’ve seen’ – Schmeichel on pulsating Swiss win over Serbia (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 21:50
Russia-Mexico bout in ‘World Vodka Championship’ ends in a tie (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 21:46
Shaqiri & Xhaka celebrations spark scandal as politics overshadows Swiss win against Serbia
22 Jun, 2018 21:17
Shaqiri strikes late as Swiss fight back to beat Serbia in frantic encounter in Kaliningrad
22 Jun, 2018 19:53
Father & son in Russia for World Cup avoid every England game because of their ‘intimidating’ fans
22 Jun, 2018 19:32
‘I love you! Thank you!’ Colombia fans pull over-indulging Russian man out of Volga River (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 19:03
‘Musa’s done more than Messi’ – Nigeria goal hero hands Argentina lifeline
22 Jun, 2018 18:04
Musa secures victory for Nigeria over Iceland with beautiful brace, sets up Argentina showdown
22 Jun, 2018 16:55
Lost in translation: Football fans end up 1,000km away from World Cup cities
22 Jun, 2018 16:03
Volgograd authorities spray vanilla in attempt to repel insect attacks on World Cup fans
22 Jun, 2018 15:31
‘Justice was done’: Praise for VAR after Neymar penalty decision reversed (VOTE)
22 Jun, 2018 14:57
Dive, score, cry: Neymar earns rave reviews for acting masterclass in Brazil's win over Costa Rica
22 Jun, 2018 14:45