Mourinho on England v Panama: Can Three Lions avoid ‘catastrophic’ defeat? (VIDEO)

23 Jun, 2018 18:51
RT special guest Jose Mourinho has offered his prediction for England and Panama’s World Cup Group G meeting in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

England head into the game with the pressure on, having seen rivals Belgium sweep past Panama 3-0 in their opening game before demolishing Tunisia 5-2 in Moscow on Saturday.

READ MORE: Belgium v Tunisia goal-fest sees Russia 2018 beat 64-year-old World Cup record

Gareth Southgate’s team needed a late Harry Kane header to hand them a 2-1 win over the Tunisians in their opening game, and Mourinho says the country will be nervous ahead of the encounter against World Cup debutants Panama.

“The country [England] will be waiting for this match, not for the good reasons, but for the bad reasons,” the Manchester United boss said.

He added that defeat for the Three Lions would be nothing short of a disaster, but that they should have the quality to see them past a Panama team appearing at their first World Cup in Russia.  

READ MORE: Two-goal Kane gives England 2-1 World Cup opening victory over Tunisia in Volgograd

“England has to win, and to win is normal, not to win is catastrophic, but England will win,” Mourinho said.

Be sure to follow RT as we exclusively bring you more of Mourinho’s predictions and analysis throughout the 2018 World Cup.   

