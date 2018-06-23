Mourinho on England v Panama: Can Three Lions avoid ‘catastrophic’ defeat? (VIDEO)

RT special guest Jose Mourinho has offered his prediction for England and Panama’s World Cup Group G meeting in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

England head into the game with the pressure on, having seen rivals Belgium sweep past Panama 3-0 in their opening game before demolishing Tunisia 5-2 in Moscow on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate’s team needed a late Harry Kane header to hand them a 2-1 win over the Tunisians in their opening game, and Mourinho says the country will be nervous ahead of the encounter against World Cup debutants Panama.

“The country [England] will be waiting for this match, not for the good reasons, but for the bad reasons,” the Manchester United boss said.

He added that defeat for the Three Lions would be nothing short of a disaster, but that they should have the quality to see them past a Panama team appearing at their first World Cup in Russia.

“England has to win, and to win is normal, not to win is catastrophic, but England will win,” Mourinho said.

