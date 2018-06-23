‘Never write off Germany’ – Reigning champs revive World Cup hopes after last-gasp win in Sochi

Germany’s 95th-minute winner against Sweden revived their World Cup hopes after they had appeared down and out, subsequently sending social media into a frenzy about never writing off the four-time winners.
If death and taxes are two certainties in life then the Germans reaching the World Cup knockout stages might be added to that list.
Even when level at 1-1 and down to 10 men deep into injury time in Sochi, with their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, the Germans stepped up to find a winner through a stunning strike from midfielder Toni Kroos.
The goal means Germany still need a win in their final World Cup game against South Korea, and will have to hope that results go in their favour in the Sweden-Mexico game, but they are still in with a chance in Russia.
After the late drama, social media saluted the Germans’ never-say-die attitude.
NEVER write them off. Germany are number one for a reason.— PyrionFlax (@PyrionFlax) June 23, 2018
Ex-England striker Gary Lineker, who suffered defeat at the hands of the Germans in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, repeated his old adage that football is a simple game that invariably ends with the Germans winning.
Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow fucking win.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2018
'Perseverance, that's what champions do.'— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2018
Spot on, Roy Keane.
Germany never give up - damn them.
Others said the late comeback in Sochi – which began in the 48th minute when Marco Reus canceled out Ola Toivonen’s first-half opener for Sweden – was the mark of true champions.
For a reason German are the Champions ❤️#GERSWE#Kroos#WorldCup #germany pic.twitter.com/lh6aMaoCNs— Kush Gupta (@iKushGupta) June 23, 2018
The official German FA account showed what the win meant to the team – posting a selection of pictures showing the team’s joy at clinching the win.
This. This is what it means! 🔥#DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #GERSWE 2-1 pic.twitter.com/8eHNzGw3gE— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 23, 2018
Germany 😳. What a finish!!!— Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) June 23, 2018
Midfielder Mesut Ozil, who was left out of the starting 11 in Sochi after a disappointing performance in the shock opening game defeat to Mexico, tweeted his delight that the team’s World Cup hopes were alive again.
What! A! Fight! 💪🏼🔥 We are one team - on and off the pitch. No matter what they say. 😎 #DieMannschaft #BestNeverRest #HereToCreate #GERSWE @woodyinho pic.twitter.com/GA6UauaOT4— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 23, 2018
Others, however, cast a cautionary note that Germany were not out of the woods yet, as they head into their final Group F game against South Korea on three points, level with Sweden but three behind Mexico – with the latter two teams meeting in their final group game.
Germany may have survived today. But only time will tell whether today's result will kick start this campaign or only gloss over some serious issues. This is a fantastic result but it should have never been this close. #GERSWE— Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) June 23, 2018