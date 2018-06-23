‘Never write off Germany’ – Reigning champs revive World Cup hopes after last-gasp win in Sochi

Germany’s 95th-minute winner against Sweden revived their World Cup hopes after they had appeared down and out, subsequently sending social media into a frenzy about never writing off the four-time winners.

If death and taxes are two certainties in life then the Germans reaching the World Cup knockout stages might be added to that list.

Even when level at 1-1 and down to 10 men deep into injury time in Sochi, with their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, the Germans stepped up to find a winner through a stunning strike from midfielder Toni Kroos.

The goal means Germany still need a win in their final World Cup game against South Korea, and will have to hope that results go in their favour in the Sweden-Mexico game, but they are still in with a chance in Russia.

After the late drama, social media saluted the Germans’ never-say-die attitude.

NEVER write them off. Germany are number one for a reason. — PyrionFlax (@PyrionFlax) June 23, 2018

Ex-England striker Gary Lineker, who suffered defeat at the hands of the Germans in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, repeated his old adage that football is a simple game that invariably ends with the Germans winning.

Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow fucking win. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2018

'Perseverance, that's what champions do.'

Spot on, Roy Keane.

Germany never give up - damn them. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2018

Others said the late comeback in Sochi – which began in the 48th minute when Marco Reus canceled out Ola Toivonen’s first-half opener for Sweden – was the mark of true champions.

The official German FA account showed what the win meant to the team – posting a selection of pictures showing the team’s joy at clinching the win.

Germany 😳. What a finish!!! — Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) June 23, 2018

Midfielder Mesut Ozil, who was left out of the starting 11 in Sochi after a disappointing performance in the shock opening game defeat to Mexico, tweeted his delight that the team’s World Cup hopes were alive again.

Others, however, cast a cautionary note that Germany were not out of the woods yet, as they head into their final Group F game against South Korea on three points, level with Sweden but three behind Mexico – with the latter two teams meeting in their final group game.