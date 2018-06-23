News

Germany salvage World Cup hopes with late winner against Sweden in Sochi

23 Jun, 2018 19:55
Germany salvage World Cup hopes with late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98be
© Michael Dalder / Reuters

A late winner from Toni Kroos gave Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden and salvaged their World Cup hopes in a thrilling encounter in Sochi.

The defending champions’ chances of qualification from Group F had appeared in tatters before Kroos’ late winner.

A second-half equalizer from Marco Reus had canceled out Ola Toivonen’s sublime 32nd-minute lob and it looked as if Sweden had claimed a famous point before the Real Madrid man’s late impact.

Germany started the brighter of the two sides in Sochi, with Julian Draxler and Marco Reus particularly lively early on.

© Axel Schmidt / Reuters

However, very much against the run of play Sweden had the game’s first real chance after Marcus Berg found himself one-on-one with Manuel Neuer following careless play by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The striker, who plays for Al Ain in the UAE Pro League, was shunted away from the ball by Jerome Boateng, and replays showed that Swedish claims for a penalty were warranted but neither referee Szymon Marciniak, nor the VAR officials watching in Moscow, found fault with the challenge.

The breakthrough for Sweden would come soon enough and it would come from another Germany error.  

Kroos was this time guilty of a careless pass in the center of the field, allowing Viktor Claesson the opportunity to loft a ball towards Toivonen who took the ball on his chest before lifting the ball high above the head of the advancing German captain Manuel Neuer.

The Germans started the second half positively and it was barely five minutes old when Marco Reus leveled proceedings from a Timo Werner cross from the left.

Sweden remained compact in defense and allowed Germany to advance into their half but would look to break at every opportunity, and continued German carelessness afforded them several opportunities to do so.

Emil Forsberg, who turns out for RB Leipzig in Germany’s Bundesliga, saw a 76th minute effort saved by Neuer but Sweden appeared to tire as the game entered the final third, particularly with the German offense now coming in waves.

© Hannah McKay / Reuters

However, after German center half Jerome Boateng was issued a second yellow card in the 82nd minute, it appeared as if Sweden would hold out for a draw - especially after Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen turned a Mario Gomez header over the bar and a 20-yard drive from Julian Brandt rebounded off the post.

With the seconds ticking away it appeared as if Germany’s hopes of qualification to the last 16 were in doubt before Marco Reus’ free kick from an improbable angle on the left of the box nestled in Olsen’s top corner, the latest ever winning goal in World Cup history sufficient to maintain Germany’s hopes of retaining the trophy they won four years ago - for now at least.

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
24 Jun, 2018 12:23
Germany salvage World Cup hopes with late winner against Sweden in Sochi
23 Jun, 2018 19:55
Kasper Schmeichel & Denmark teammates hit the beach for relaxed training session (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 19:11
FIFA president, German delegation visit Russian World War II memorials (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 19:00
Mourinho on England v Panama: Can Three Lions avoid ‘catastrophic’ defeat? (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 18:51
‘I guess another earthquake in Mexico City’: Hernandez goal inspires seismic Mexican victory
23 Jun, 2018 18:27
Mexico see off South Korea to continue perfect World Cup start
23 Jun, 2018 16:53
100% accuracy: Russian oracle cat on target with World Cup predictions
23 Jun, 2018 16:24
Argentina asks Russia to deport fans involved in post-match brawl
23 Jun, 2018 16:15
Spain World Cup winner Puyol ‘barred from Iranian TV because of long hair’
23 Jun, 2018 15:59
Belgium v Tunisia goal-fest sees Russia 2018 beat 64-year-old World Cup record
23 Jun, 2018 15:29
Germany aim to get World Cup challenge back on track against Sweden
23 Jun, 2018 15:03
Serbia to demand FIFA punishment for Shaqiri & Xhaka over eagle celebrations
23 Jun, 2018 14:45
Lukaku & Hazard star as impressive Belgium cruise past Tunisia
23 Jun, 2018 13:55
Heartbreak! Serbia fans’ react to deflating defeat to Switzerland (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 13:13
'These images hurt me': Mexico star speaks out on Trump's family detainment policy at US border
23 Jun, 2018 12:10
Mohamed Salah awarded 'Chechen citizenship' by leader Ramzan Kadyrov (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 09:48
Eagles soar in Moscow: Tunisia fans turn Russian capital red ahead of Belgium clash (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 09:27
Mourinho’s team talk: Can Germany get World Cup campaign back on track against Sweden? (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 08:00
'Out of this world': Russia coach in St. Petersburg mural after stellar World Cup start (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 07:30
‘One of the best games we’ve seen’ – Schmeichel on pulsating Swiss win over Serbia (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 21:50
Russia-Mexico bout in ‘World Vodka Championship’ ends in a tie (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 21:46
Shaqiri & Xhaka celebrations spark scandal as politics overshadows Swiss win against Serbia
22 Jun, 2018 21:17
Shaqiri strikes late as Swiss fight back to beat Serbia in frantic encounter in Kaliningrad
22 Jun, 2018 19:53
Father & son in Russia for World Cup avoid every England game because of their ‘intimidating’ fans
22 Jun, 2018 19:32
‘I love you! Thank you!’ Colombia fans pull over-indulging Russian man out of Volga River (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 19:03
‘Musa’s done more than Messi’ – Nigeria goal hero hands Argentina lifeline
22 Jun, 2018 18:04
Musa secures victory for Nigeria over Iceland with beautiful brace, sets up Argentina showdown
22 Jun, 2018 16:55
Lost in translation: Football fans end up 1,000km away from World Cup cities
22 Jun, 2018 16:03
Volgograd authorities spray vanilla in attempt to repel insect attacks on World Cup fans
22 Jun, 2018 15:31
‘Justice was done’: Praise for VAR after Neymar penalty decision reversed (VOTE)
22 Jun, 2018 14:57
Dive, score, cry: Neymar earns rave reviews for acting masterclass in Brazil's win over Costa Rica
22 Jun, 2018 14:45
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica: Last-gasp Coutinho & Neymar goals save Samba Boys in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2018 14:00
Egypt reject shock claims that Salah will quit World Cup early
22 Jun, 2018 13:09
Brazilian fans lose jobs after World Cup videos humiliating Russian women
22 Jun, 2018 12:54
'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling
22 Jun, 2018 11:50
Messi's Argentina leave homeland in tears following embarrassing Croatia defeat (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:46
Watch German players riding Segways around Sochi during down time (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:25
Man predicts scores in 2 surprise Russia wins ahead of #WorldCup, bombarded with divination requests
22 Jun, 2018 02:47
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
21 Jun, 2018 21:29