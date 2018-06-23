‘I guess another earthquake in Mexico City’: Hernandez goal inspires seismic Mexican victory

Mexican celebrations are likely to register on the Richter scale once more, as Javier Hernandez inspired his team into the knockout stages of Russia 2018.

Juan Carlos Osorio’s side is the latest to secure safe passage into the last 16 after first-half strikes from West Ham’s Hernandez and Carlos Vela overcame a robust, but ultimately toothless, South Korea challenge in the Rostov Arena.

READ MORE: Mexico see off South Korea to continue perfect World Cup start

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the game’s best goal in stoppage time, but it was too late to mount any significant comeback in a game in which they were second best throughout.

The win, which puts added pressure on Germany to secure a positive result against Sweden this evening, delighted Mexican football fans and amateur seismologists alike, following reports that celebrations from the victory in their opening match against the Germans triggered seismic reactions similar to that of an earthquake.

Omg 😭

Another win for Mexico!

My people singing Cielito Lindo in celebration of winning and it’s beautiful y’all! ♥️

Orgullosa de ser Mexicana!

Ahuevo!

VAMOS MEXICO ALWAYS till the End! 🇲🇽#KORMEX pic.twitter.com/LZznkFT6QF — 🍍🆎💍 Flor kom ClexaBarchieSanversSwiftiekru (@curiousflow) June 23, 2018

Mexico 🇲🇽 ...the surprise team in this #WorldCup Really enjoying their football. Javier Hernandez 50 goals for #Mex in 104 games 👏🏽 0-2 #KORMEX — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) June 23, 2018

korea is so rough when playing, all the mexican’s are injured 😅 #MexicoVsCorea #KORMEX — Aiká Cortez (@aikacortez_) June 23, 2018