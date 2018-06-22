'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling

Brazil fans believe their World Cup hopes have been given a boost by the news of star striker Neymar's new haircut, ditching his old blond coiffured style after it was trolled online.

The old trim, which he debuted in Brazil's opening match versus Switzerland in Rostov, a surprising 1-1 draw for the Samba Boys, was heavily criticized by Twitter users.

Neymar is known for his creative body art and has inspired fans to copy some of his designs, but this idea seemed to fall flat with his following.

Some compared the do to a pot noodle, others to a bowl of pasta, and some even to a cartoon ghostbuster.

The remarks seemed to have got to the PSG man, as for the game versus Costa Rica on Friday at St. Petersburg Arena, the Brazil number 10 will sport a new, cropped design.

Brazil fans attending the game are adamant the change in style will be to their benefit after seeing on of the pre-tournament favorites to lift the trophy in Russia stutter in their Group E opener.

Carles, from Sao Paolo, predicts Neymar new haircut will inspire #Bra to 3-0 victory over #Crc today, says old one 'not good for the team' #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pqgUnmW1al — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 22, 2018

Carles, from Sao Paolo, told RT Sport: "I think the old one is not good, but he has a new one for today. Maybe we will get lucky today."

Asked whether he thought the change of haircut would work in the team's favor, Carles replied: "Yes yes, we hope so. today is the match for Brazil. We're gonna win and go for the next game, 3-0. Come on Brazil!"

Privyet from St. Petersburg! Follow me for all the buildup and match action from Brazil v Costa Rica in Russia's coruscating northern capital #Bra #Crc #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9dljAp2wsM — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 22, 2018

Fans from Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, said that the new cut signaled a new start to the World Cup for the team.

"I think today will be real start for us, after the bad haircut and bad start," Carolina said. Joao agreed: "It doesn't all depend on Neymar's haircut, but it helps, I believe."