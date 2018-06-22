News

'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling

22 Jun, 2018 11:50
'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/987l
© Grigory Sisoev Sputnik /© Henry Romero / Reuters

Brazil fans believe their World Cup hopes have been given a boost by the news of star striker Neymar's new haircut, ditching his old blond coiffured style after it was trolled online.

Read more
© Damir Sagolj 'He has a bowl of pasta on his head': Twitterati tears into Neymar haircut

The old trim, which he debuted in Brazil's opening match versus Switzerland in Rostov, a surprising 1-1 draw for the Samba Boys, was heavily criticized by Twitter users.

Neymar is known for his creative body art and has inspired fans to copy some of his designs, but this idea seemed to fall flat with his following. 

Some compared the do to a pot noodle, others to a bowl of pasta, and some even to a cartoon ghostbuster. 

The remarks seemed to have got to the PSG man, as for the game versus Costa Rica on Friday at St. Petersburg Arena, the Brazil number 10 will sport a new, cropped design. 

Brazil fans attending the game are adamant the change in style will be to their benefit after seeing on of the pre-tournament favorites to lift the trophy in Russia stutter in their Group E opener. 

Carles, from Sao Paolo, told RT Sport: "I think the old one is not good, but he has a new one for today. Maybe we will get lucky today."

Asked whether he thought the change of haircut would work in the team's favor, Carles replied: "Yes yes, we hope so. today is the match for Brazil. We're gonna win and go for the next game, 3-0. Come on Brazil!"

Fans from Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, said that the new cut signaled a new start to the World Cup for the team.

"I think today will be real start for us, after the bad haircut and bad start," Carolina said. Joao agreed: "It doesn't all depend on Neymar's haircut, but it helps, I believe." 

Also read
Brazilian fans lose jobs after World Cup videos humiliating Russian women
22 Jun, 2018 12:54
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
22 Jun, 2018 12:23
'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling
22 Jun, 2018 11:50
Messi's Argentina leave homeland in tears following embarrassing Croatia defeat (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:46
Watch German players riding Segways around Sochi during down time (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:25
Man predicts scores in 2 surprise Russia wins ahead of #WorldCup, bombarded with divination requests
22 Jun, 2018 02:47
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
21 Jun, 2018 21:29
Croatia erupts in a blush of red as national team tear apart Argentina in World Cup (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 21:01
‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia
21 Jun, 2018 20:47
Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout
21 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 19:33
‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 17:49
France through to World Cup last 16 after knocking out crowd favorites Peru
21 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru crunch World Cup clash against France brings country to standstill (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:31
Colombian police probe Sanchez death threats after star’s World Cup red card
21 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iranian women watch World Cup match in stadium for 1st time in 40 years (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:12
Is he a winger? In Russia, even the birds are getting in on the World Cup action (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:06
'Party like a Peruvian!': Fans continue invasion by sining 'Katyusha' in Ekaterinburg (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 14:48
‘I didn’t even know who lifted me up!’ Fan from iconic image of Russia 2018 speaks to RT (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 14:02
Russia’s new hottest football fan… and she’s not a porn star (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 13:45
Can Argentina & misfiring Messi overcome Croatia? Here’s what Jose Mourinho thinks… (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 12:35
‘Street of Lights’: Moscow's Nikolskaya becomes World Cup epicenter for jubilant fans
21 Jun, 2018 12:21
Iran staff member hospitalized after disallowed goal in Spain World Cup game
21 Jun, 2018 11:50
‘We blame Ramos!’ – Twitterati troll Spain star for England manager shoulder injury
21 Jun, 2018 11:48
FIFA fines Mexico for ‘discriminatory & insulting chants’ during Germany game  
21 Jun, 2018 11:46
‘We’re cheering for Russia’: US fans build bridges by backing World Cup hosts
21 Jun, 2018 09:58
Schmeichel praises Spain’s patience in breaking down defensive Iran (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 21:59
Spain overcome spirited Iran 1-0 to claim World Cup win in Kazan
20 Jun, 2018 19:54
‘There are trigger points’: FIFA technology head explains VAR system to Peter Schmeichel (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 19:20
Russia officially qualify for World Cup knockout stages after Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia in Group A
20 Jun, 2018 18:30
Swedish squad stunned by Russian volunteer’s impromptu rendition of their national anthem (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:37
Brazil fans' chants make Russian flight attendant blush (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:23
‘It was beautiful for me’ – Ronaldo on record-breaking goal & Portugal World Cup victory
20 Jun, 2018 15:58
Record-breaker Ronaldo snatches World Cup win for Portugal on successful return to Luzhniki Stadium
20 Jun, 2018 15:57
'It’s same with Trump: it perpetuates myth that blacks are less': Collymore on Lord Sugar tweets
20 Jun, 2018 15:56
‘Carrying the whole team on his shoulders’: Ronaldo brilliance inspires Portugal to tense win
20 Jun, 2018 15:47
Ronaldo superfans descend on Moscow to see Portugal beat Morocco in World Cup clash
20 Jun, 2018 14:14
Alan Sugar blasted for ‘racist’ tweet comparing Senegal World Cup team to street traders
20 Jun, 2018 13:13
Smash hit! Ronaldo breaks top international goalscoring record at World Cup
20 Jun, 2018 12:46
Japan & Senegal sweeping all before them – on the pitch & in the stands (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 12:33