'He has a bowl of pasta on his head': Twitterati tears into Neymar haircut

He may be one of the world's most creative players but Brazil striker Neymar has been subjected to a ruthless assessment of his 'creative' hairstyle on Twitter which he sported in his country's World Cup game with Switzerland.

Twitter users went into overdrive as Neymar took to the field in Rostov-on-Don, and compared his coiffured blond trim to everything from a bowl of pasta and noodles, to a cartoon ghostbuster and Emeli Sande.

Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar all with 1 point from their opening game. One's being called the GOAT, the other a flop and the last one has a bowl of pasta for a haircut. — Sameer (@Sameer_R13) June 17, 2018

Neymar's world cup haircut inspiration pic.twitter.com/5AzCJTIz5C — Magembe Herrera 🔴 (@M_Sungwa) June 17, 2018

31 minutes in and Neymar still hasn’t been booked for his haircut. Suspicious refereeing. — John Green (@sportswithjohn) June 17, 2018

At some point we'll get around to discussing Neymar's new hair and who allowed him to smuggle it into Russia. pic.twitter.com/RvCBrVqGM4 — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 16, 2018

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/IZxld1YPQa — Michelle Angelica (@Micha_Alvez) June 17, 2018

Some even said it was the worst haircut they had seen at a World Cup since his compatriot Ronaldo wore a dubious fringe on the front of his head on an otherwise shaven head.

Neymar seems to have made a last-minute revision to his entry in Worst Brazilian Superstar World Cup Haircut sweepstakes; sadly still fails to match Ronaldo’s record-setting 2002 effort pic.twitter.com/aKlxLZG8pT — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) June 17, 2018

Watching the Brazil game where Neymar had his hair cut. pic.twitter.com/qzUjmmRL2D — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2018

On the pitch, Neymar couldn't prevent 'The Samba Boys' from being held to a point against Switzerland, ranked just four places behind them in the world by FIFA in 6th, as goals from Philippe Coutinho and Steven Zuber ensured a 1-1 draw in th southern Russian town.