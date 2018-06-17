News

'He has a bowl of pasta on his head': Twitterati tears into Neymar haircut

17 Jun, 2018 22:42
'He has a bowl of pasta on his head': Twitterati tears into Neymar haircut
He may be one of the world's most creative players but Brazil striker Neymar has been subjected to a ruthless assessment of his 'creative' hairstyle on Twitter which he sported in his country's World Cup game with Switzerland.

Twitter users went into overdrive as Neymar took to the field in Rostov-on-Don, and compared his coiffured blond trim to everything from a bowl of pasta and noodles, to a cartoon ghostbuster and Emeli Sande.

Some even said it was the worst haircut they had seen at a World Cup since his compatriot Ronaldo wore a dubious fringe on the front of his head on an otherwise shaven head. 

On the pitch, Neymar couldn't prevent 'The Samba Boys' from being held to a point against Switzerland, ranked just four places behind them in the world by FIFA in 6th, as goals from Philippe Coutinho and Steven Zuber ensured a 1-1 draw in th southern Russian town. 

