Messi's Argentina leaves homeland in tears following embarrassing Croatia defeat (VIDEO)

Argentinian fans who came to watch a public screening of the match against Croatia couldn’t hide their tears after the White and Sky Blues suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat in Nizhny Novgorod.

Fans in Buenos Aires were seen wiping tears and grabbing heads after their side failed to score a single goal against Croatia.

The disappointing result came after football icon Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty in the 1-1 draw against Iceland on Saturday.

In order to reach the knockout stage Argentina will desperately need a win against Nigeria on Tuesday while also hoping that already qualified Croatia beat Iceland in the last round of group games.

