‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)

Peter Schmeichel has shared his thoughts on the latest round of World Cup Group C action, including the Denmark versus Australia game in Samara involving his son, Kasper, playing in goal for the Danes.

Denmark and the Socceroos shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, after a penalty from Australia’s Mile Jedinak canceled out a stunning Christian Eriksen opener.

Afterwards, special RT World Cup guest host Schmeichel senior commented on what it’s like for him as a father to watch his son play for the national team.

“I always feel very confident [watching him], and trying not to think that he’s my son, and just enjoying it,” Schmeichel said.

The former Manchester United ‘keeper – who himself won 129 caps for his country and won the 1992 European Championships – quite predictably said that the penalty his son had conceded was dubiously awarded.

Yesterday I actually thought VAR was kind of a cool thing, but today... Hmmmm 🤔 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mEWo0TCLbO — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) June 21, 2018

The spot kick was given after Yussuf Poulsen handled the ball in the area while contesting a header with Mathew Leckie.

The decision was made with the assistance of VAR, although Schmeichel felt the player did not have his hand in an unnatural position and that there had been no intent.

“If you give that, you will have to give five or six penalties every game, I don’t think that’s the intention,” he said.

“But Jedinak stepped up and put it past Kasper, who I’m quite familiar with, unfortunately he didn’t save it and the end result was 1-1,” the goalkeeping great added.

Kasper Schmeichel had gone the wrong way for the spot kick, and the goal ended a run of nine hours and 31 minutes without concedeing for the national team.

The penalty leveled the scores in Samara, canceling out a stunning opener by Christian Eriksen – a player for whom Schmeichel reserved special praise.

“This is some goal… what a finish,” Schmeichel exclaimed when viewing a replay of Eriksen’s rasping volley into the top corner from around 15 yards out.

“Any day of the week I’d take Eriksen over Neymar,” Schmeichel said, referring to Brazil’s current talisman.

“This is something I said 6 months ago and I got slated for it on Twitter, but I felt today’s the day [to bring it back], there’s a poll out there on my Twitter, but after I tweeted that Eriksen didn’t play that well.”

Schmeichel also offered his thoughts on the day’s other Group C game in which France overcame Peru 1-0 to book their spot in the knockout stage and send Peru home. “There’s no doubt about the quality of France, they are up there with the best,” Schmeichel said.

Group C reaches its conclusion on Tuesday when France meet Denmark in Moscow and Peru take on Australia in Sochi.

France are top of the group on six points, with Denmark on four, Australia on one and Peru without a point to their name. The second qualifying spot is up for grabs between the Socceroos and the Danes.