‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)

21 Jun, 2018 17:49
'France won the game, Peru won our hearts' – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)
© Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

Twitter has reacted with an outpouring of collective grief after the popular Peruvians were knocked out of the World Cup after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against France in Ekaterinburg.

France secured the win thanks to a first-half goal from teenager Kylian Mbappe, which was enough to book Les Bleus a place in the knockout stages with two wins from two games, sending Peru packing without a registering a point their two Group C matches. 

The Peruvians have been a popular presence in Russia, with their masses of fans being the life and soul of the party wherever they have gone.  

After their World Cup exit was confirmed with one game still left to play, the Twitterati shed a collective tear.

Pride seemed to be the overriding emotion for many Peruvians, as their team were knocked out of the tournament but had their heads held high at their first World Cup in 36 years.  

Others turned to memes to express themselves after the Peruvians were sent packing.  

Others hoped it wouldn’t be quite so long before the Peruvians return to the World Cup party - with Russia 2018 being their first appearance on football's biggest stage since 1982.

But alas, Twitter wouldn’t be Twitter without some old-fashion trolling, and some were less than bothered by the Peruvian exit.

Peruvian fans have been out in force in Russia, with some estimates putting their number as high as 80,000.

They have charmed the locals and fellow visitors to Russia with their vibrant support and joyful love of their team and the sport. 

They play their final Group C game against Australia in Sochi on Tuesday, knowing that their fate is already sealed but hoping to leave their legions of fans with a victory to cheer. 

