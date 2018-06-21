‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)

Twitter has reacted with an outpouring of collective grief after the popular Peruvians were knocked out of the World Cup after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against France in Ekaterinburg.

France secured the win thanks to a first-half goal from teenager Kylian Mbappe, which was enough to book Les Bleus a place in the knockout stages with two wins from two games, sending Peru packing without a registering a point their two Group C matches.

Peru eliminated from the World Cup after loss to France. Final score 1-0. pic.twitter.com/VBB1UlZYFT — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 21, 2018

The Peruvians have been a popular presence in Russia, with their masses of fans being the life and soul of the party wherever they have gone.

READ MORE: France through to World Cup last 16 after knocking out crowd favorites Peru

After their World Cup exit was confirmed with one game still left to play, the Twitterati shed a collective tear.

France might win the game but Perú has won our hearts! — Alán Lopez (@alandinhio20) June 21, 2018

Peru have been one of the most enjoyable teams to watch so far, but it just hasn’t happened for them. Gutted for them 💔 — Adam (@AdamPrince_) June 21, 2018

Pride seemed to be the overriding emotion for many Peruvians, as their team were knocked out of the tournament but had their heads held high at their first World Cup in 36 years.

Peru deserved more...peru deserved more. A loss is a loss, and soccer is unpredictable. We will be better and stronger in the next cup. Nevertherless, I am proud of the boys for holding their own, we should all be proud of them. QUE VIVA LA PATRIA CARAJO🇵🇪 — Rodrigo Nakandakari (@rod_nakari) June 21, 2018

So proud that Peru came this far 🇵🇪♥️ — Vanessa V (@vane_v342) June 21, 2018

It took us 36 years to get here and we came back. You walked away with 0 points but the love from your country could never go unseen. 🇵🇪❤️ ARRIBA PERÚ. My grandpa would’ve been proud. Much love for my Country — Jeanette 🦋 (@Ruby_forlife) June 21, 2018

Others turned to memes to express themselves after the Peruvians were sent packing.

Others hoped it wouldn’t be quite so long before the Peruvians return to the World Cup party - with Russia 2018 being their first appearance on football's biggest stage since 1982.

Perú fought valiantly, but couldn't finish in their two games. Still proud of them for making the world cup for the first time in 36 years! Hopefully the next wait isn't so long! 🇵🇪🇵🇪🇵🇪 — Rams24/7 (@Rams24_7) June 21, 2018

But seriously, I’m sad to see it end this way but I’m still so incredibly proud. This isn’t over, Peru will be back 🇵🇪🇵🇪🇵🇪 — Natalia (@nati1498) June 21, 2018

But alas, Twitter wouldn’t be Twitter without some old-fashion trolling, and some were less than bothered by the Peruvian exit.

Peruvian fans have been out in force in Russia, with some estimates putting their number as high as 80,000.

They have charmed the locals and fellow visitors to Russia with their vibrant support and joyful love of their team and the sport.

Peruvians play tune of Katyusha, the famous Russian folk song, before their match with France in Ekaterinburg #Per #Fra #Rus #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gkTKWW9e55 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 21, 2018

They play their final Group C game against Australia in Sochi on Tuesday, knowing that their fate is already sealed but hoping to leave their legions of fans with a victory to cheer.