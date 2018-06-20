Japan & Senegal sweeping all before them – on the pitch & in the stands (VIDEO)

World Cup fans of Senegal and Japan have backed up sweeping victories on the pitch in Russia with a spot of sweeping in the stands.

After both teams did their country proud by winning their opening World Cup group games, the fans were filmed cleaning up after the separate victories. Japanese soccer supporters led the way at the Mordovia Arena following their 2-1 win over Colombia.

Videos posted on social media reveals scores of Samurai Blue fans using bin bags to clear up rubbish in the stands of the 45,000-seater stadium. The bizarre, but generous, gesture is reportedly part of Japanese culture and came after Japan got their World Cup campaign off to a perfect start on Tuesday.

#Japanese fans clean up the area where they were seated after their #WorldCupRussia2018 encounter. What an example. How wonderful !! well done 👍🏾 #japan pic.twitter.com/F7QFs6q7XY — Leslie Ann Boisselle (@trinilab) June 19, 2018

Senegal fans were then filmed following suit at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium. Footage shows a group of Senegalese supporters picking up trash left behind after their match with Poland.

Fans of the Lions of Teranga were also seen partying wildly in the terraces after their team sprung a surprise on the Poles and ran out 2-1 winners. Following their full-voiced support, the FIFA World Cup named Senegal as “fans of the day”.

#SEN fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after an historic victory.



How can one not love them? pic.twitter.com/93yf823YTU — Lucas R. 🇦🇷 (@lucasammr) June 19, 2018

These Senegalese fans just ran down toward the lower rows, where I’m sat, to party. Look at their smiles! #Senegal #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UAExeR9NwL — Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) June 19, 2018