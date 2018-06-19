‘We did it!’ Japan reacts as late strike makes World Cup history

Japan have become the first Asian side to beat a South American team in World Cup history, with a late Yuya Osako goal enough to clinch an unlikely 2-1 win against heavily-favored Colombia inside Saransk’s Mordovia Arena.

Colombia’s campaign got off to the worst possible start with Carlos Sanchez shown a straight red card for handling a goalbound shot in the area, leaving them with an uphill battle when Shinji Kagawa converted the ensuing penalty.

The South Americans leveled proceedings before the break as a Juan Quintero free-kick squeezed in at the near post. But even James Rodriguez’s introduction wasn’t enough to break down the committed Japanese defense, before Osako’s 73rd minute header from a set piece.

It was Japan’s fifth – and most famous – win in their World Cup chronicles. Below are some of the best Twitterati reactions.

Man, this #WorldCup can cure depression! It has been all about Hope & not giving up even if the odds are against you. Exactly what the world needs right now. #COLJPN — Waseem Ahmed (@Waseem_Ahmed11) June 19, 2018

When the second shortest team at the World Cup score a header against you off a corner kick, you seriously need to look at your defending. #COLJPN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 19, 2018

Disaster. Mojica better in second half and team overall did what they could. Missing man felt heavily in second half. What a dagger. Big ups to MOTM Carlos Sanchez. Glad he's here.



FT: #COL 1 - #JPN 2 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 19, 2018

Terrible start to the #WorldCup for Colombia. They will most likely have to beat Poland and Senegal to get out of group stages. Japan should’ve been the easier matchup from the group. Tough road ahead. — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 19, 2018

Japan 2-1 Colombia. Really happy for them. There was a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan this morning. This victory is a fitting gift to all those fans back home. Really great display and so far, my favourite win of the World Cup #JAPCOL #WorldCup #WC2018 — Badar Shaikh (@theBadarShaikh) June 19, 2018

That's the first time I've ever seen a referee tell a player to watch something on the big screen... #japcol — Tom Smithies (@SmithiesTele) June 19, 2018

Not to get ahead of time but both japan and columbia deserve to reach the quarter finals, this's some quality football. #JAPCOL — harry styles invented the world cup⚽️🏆🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸 (@jolicoeurharry) June 19, 2018

What goes through your mind to commit such an obvious handball three minutes into your first group game 😅 #JAPCOL — Natasha 🏳️‍🌈 (@NatashaNUFC) June 19, 2018