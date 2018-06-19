News

‘We did it!’ Japan reacts as late strike makes World Cup history

19 Jun, 2018 16:29
© Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

Japan have become the first Asian side to beat a South American team in World Cup history, with a late Yuya Osako goal enough to clinch an unlikely 2-1 win against heavily-favored Colombia inside Saransk’s Mordovia Arena.

Colombia’s campaign got off to the worst possible start with Carlos Sanchez shown a straight red card for handling a goalbound shot in the area, leaving them with an uphill battle when Shinji Kagawa converted the ensuing penalty.

The South Americans leveled proceedings before the break as a Juan Quintero free-kick squeezed in at the near post. But even James Rodriguez’s introduction wasn’t enough to break down the committed Japanese defense, before Osako’s 73rd minute header from a set piece.

It was Japan’s fifth – and most famous – win in their World Cup chronicles. Below are some of the best Twitterati reactions.

