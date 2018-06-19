‘Russia has to stop Salah’ – Mourinho says recovering Egypt star will decide Group A clash (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho says that Russia and Egypt are both significantly weaker than Uruguay, and stronger than Saudi Arabia, making their clash on Tuesday the decider for a runner-up spot in Group A.

“This is their big match, because Uruguay is a different level, particularly a different level of experience and mental readiness for this competition,” Mourinho told RT in his predictions ahead of the match in St.Petersburg.

The Portuguese manager says that the fate of the match will hinge on the performance of Mohamed Salah, who did not make it off the bench for his country’s opening loss against Uruguay, and is facing a late fitness test.

“Russia has to stop Salah, because he makes a difference and has to impose his physicality,” said Mourinho.