'This is one of the best World Cups I have been to' - Tunisia manager Nabil Maaloul

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul, speaking after his side lost 2-1 to England at Volgograd Arena thanks to two Harry Kane goals, has said that Russia 2018 is one of the best tournaments he has attended.

Referencing previous World Cups in 2002 and 2006, Maaloul said that the facilities and infrastructure of the 2018 edition made it "one of the best" he had visited.

Speaking about captain Kane's heroics on the pitch, which included a 91st minute winner, Maaloul praised the England skipper as one of the world's best attackers.

"I have previously said in the press conference yesterday we expected it to be a very different match because we would be playing against one of the most important teams," Maaloul said.

"As far as the performance of Harry Kane is concerned - he is one of the best attackers in the Premier League and that is why he is highly sought after by the highest clubs," he added.



