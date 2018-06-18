FIFA launches investigation against Mexico fans over 'homophobic chants' during Germany match

World football governing body FIFA has launched an investigation into alleged homophobic chants used by Mexico fans during their World Cup match versus Germany on Sunday.

Mexico pulled off a shock win when Hirving Lozano got the only goal of the game at Luzhniki Stadium against the defending champions and one of the pre-tournament favorites.

In the stands however, Mexico fans were allegedly heard using a chant that referenced the word "puto", Spanish slang for a male prostitute.

After the game El Tri supporters were also filmed in central Moscow, chanting a song with the lyrics, "he who doesn't jump is a Chilean maricón". Maricón is a Spanish slur for a homosexual.

'He who doesn't jump is a Chilean 'maricón' (faggot)'



Mexicans with homophobic chant in packed Ohotniy Ryad underpass in Moscow.



They have been previously warned by FIFA for homophobic language at matches#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tf3qpth82h — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 17, 2018

It is not the first time Mexico's fans have been accused of homophobia by FIFA. The organization contacted the Mexican football federation about the behavior of Mexico fans during last year's Confederations Cup, which was also held in Russia.