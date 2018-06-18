Tunisia will cause problems, but England will win - Mourinho on Three Lions' World Cup opener

Jose Mourinho has backed England to get their World Cup campaign off to a winning start when they face Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday.

Despite the potential problems caused by a tricky tie, Mourinho believes England's experience and class will tell in the end.

"England by nature is a bit pessimistic, they doubt about themselves, they are not very confident, they have huge pressure on their back," Mourinho said.

"Tunisia is not the same level. In England are some of the best players in Europe playing in the best league in the world.

"Tunisia is going to cause them problems. But in the end, talent and experience, they have to win – England."

England and Tunisia have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium and Panama, who meet in Sochi on Monday.