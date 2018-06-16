‘Who the f**k is Messi?’ Iceland fans fear no one ahead of Argentina clash (VIDEO)

It’s easy to be optimistic before a ball has been kicked and Iceland fans were taking full advantage with chants directed at Lionel Messi, who will lead the opposition, Argentina, in their Group D opener.

“Who the f**k is Messi? Who the f**k is Messi? We have Gylfi Sigurdsson! We have Gylfi Sigurdsson!” sang the fans outside Spartak Stadium, in praise of the talismanic Iceland playmaker, who has raced to back to be fit for the tournament.

Two of the most colorful fanbases at Russia 2018, Argentina have staked out a corner of the Moscow city center with their trademark white-and-sky blue kits and flags; while their opponents have been heard all over the Russian capital with their famed rhythmic chants and songs.

