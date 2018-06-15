News

‘There are players for special matches. He is a great example’: Mourinho on hat-trick hero Ronaldo

15 Jun, 2018 21:35
‘There are players for special matches. He is a great example’: Mourinho on hat-trick hero Ronaldo
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97q9

Jose Mourinbho has waxed lyrical about fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain netted a stunning hat-trick in a coruscating 3-3 draw versus Spain in Sochi.

The game between two of the heavyweights of international football –and pre-tournament favorites at Russia 2018– has been hailed as one of the best ever in World Cup history.

Real Madrid winger Ronaldo thumped his team into the lead on four minutes, after winning a penalty when he went down under contact from club mate Nacho in the area. The 33-year-old made no mistake from the spot.

Diego Costa then drew level for Spain with a precise low shot by Rui Patricio, before the goalkeeper at the other end, Manchester United's David De Gea, made a howler by letting Ronaldo's straight shot bounce into the net making the score 2-1 at half time. 

Nacho then redeemed his earlier error by turning in a beautiful half volley off the post that trickled into De Gea's net to put Spain in the lead with what many thought would be the best goal of the game. 

Cue Cristiano. 

Despite being handed a 2-year prison sentence and an 18.8 million fine for tax fruad earlier in the day, the man from Madeira was stepped up to rifle a stunning 88th-minute free-kick past a rooted David De Gea into the top corner. 

Read more
Hat-trick hero Ronaldo holds Spain at bay in thrilling 3-3 shootout

Mourinho, Ronaldo's former manager at Real Madrid, broke the game down into two halves and was adamant the action of newly-appointed Fernando Hierro to take off two-goal striker Deigo Costa proved the turning point. 

"Again for me there was a game with Diego Costa and a game without Diego Costa - the game changed," Mourinho said of Costa's second-half substitution.

“I don’t think 'the game' was perfect. I don't think either team was able to be dominant for 90 minutes, I think some of the goals are some goals that make us want to not sleep," he added. 

Particularly hard viewing for Mourinho was the mistake of one of his current players, Man United goalkeeper David De Gea: "He’s my boy, it hurts me to say but he knows, he knows, it’s a bad mistake. But that happens to the best, the good thing with the best is he will be there next match, not afraid," Mourinho added.

De Gea will have chance to redeem himself against Iran in Kazan Arena on Wednesday. but the man who some have dubbed "the best keeper in the world" could have done nothing about Ronaldo's spectacular set piece. 

"His record lately is not the best, I think for every free kick he takes in the national team, he is not scoring as much as he did for Manchester United and for the first years in Real Madrid.

"But this one is the critical one, this one is a crucial point, is what can effect the self esteem, the self confidence, the way to appear in the next 2 matches, the rivalry, what it means for Portugaues people who is at home. And he has this little touch, this little feeling and the goal is fantastic," Mourinho said of his former charge. 

READ MORE: Ronaldo answers tax avoidance prison sentence by smashing in penalty versus Spain

With virtually the last meaningful kick of the game, Ronaldo had dragged Portugal to a poitn in the hottest of Iberian battles on the Baltic sea coast. According to Mourinho, his country's skipper is one of a few players who can answer the call when on the biggest stage. 

"He knew. He knew and that what I really admire in some players and he is a great example. There are players for some matches, there are players for every matches and there are players for special matches. And the players for special matches - are the ones."

With Messi set to make his World Cup 2018 bow the day following Portugal and Spain's seaside showdown, Ronaldo has surely put pressure on his 'world's best' rival to rise to the challenge in Russia. 

Also read
‘There are players for special matches. He is a great example’: Mourinho on hat-trick hero Ronaldo
15 Jun, 2018 21:35
‘It felt like a final’: Press, players give Ronaldo respect after World Cup hat-trick
15 Jun, 2018 20:52
Hat-trick hero Ronaldo holds Spain at bay in thrilling 3-3 shootout
15 Jun, 2018 19:53
‘Everyone’s been really cool with us, there hasn’t been any racism’: Nigeria’s Mikel
15 Jun, 2018 19:15
‘Get better, Mo!’ Foreign fans in Moscow send wishes to Salah after bittersweet birthday (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 19:03
Ronaldo answers tax avoidance prison sentence by smashing in penalty versus Spain
15 Jun, 2018 18:09
Saudi Arabia to sue Qatari broadcaster over ‘biased’ World Cup coverage
15 Jun, 2018 16:53
‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty
15 Jun, 2018 16:37
Party like a Russian!: How Moscow marked Russia’s World Cup opener win (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
15 Jun, 2018 16:29
'Hotter than at home!' Sochi welcomes Spain & Portugal supporters ahead of World Cup clash
15 Jun, 2018 14:59
Portugal v Spain: Subplots add to intrigue to Iberian World Cup showdown in Sochi
15 Jun, 2018 14:39
World Cup Russia 2018 Day 2 Fans-eye-view #FOOTWALL
15 Jun, 2018 14:29
Late Uruguay onslaught pays off in 1-0 win over Salah-less Egypt
15 Jun, 2018 13:59
Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King
15 Jun, 2018 13:41
Fines for insulting Russian national football team if new bill becomes law
15 Jun, 2018 12:38
‘Couldn’t believe it was happening’: 12yo football fan with Down syndrome opens World Cup (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 12:00
No Mo: Salah on subs bench for Egypt World Cup opener
15 Jun, 2018 11:47
UN envoys sport team jerseys to embrace Russia 2018 World Cup kickoff (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 01:13
Mourinho predicts draw from Russia vs Egypt, says hosts will make it out of group
14 Jun, 2018 20:59
World Cup opening game: Russia’s footballers surprise those of little faith to kick-off the party
14 Jun, 2018 20:41
Wave of Mexicans steal hearts by posing with disabled Russian fans at World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:29
'No one expected this': Russian fans react to 5-0 thumping of Saudis in World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:17
‘Russia don’t have reason to be super optimistic,’ Mourinho warns after rout of Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 18:44
Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia
14 Jun, 2018 18:20
Russia opens World Cup with historic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia  
14 Jun, 2018 16:56
Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia
14 Jun, 2018 15:48
World Cup Russia Saudi Arabia live! A fan-first page puts social center
14 Jun, 2018 15:02
'Football will conquer the world': Putin & Infantino open 2018 World Cup
14 Jun, 2018 14:32
'You are a goalie': Belarus President Lukashenko plays football with Zabivaka upon arrival in Russia
14 Jun, 2018 14:19
'This is Ronaldo’s last World Cup, Messi's final chance to make difference' – Mourinho (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 13:59
Brazil’s team for opening game leaked by Gabriel Jesus’ friend
14 Jun, 2018 13:44
'Cane you kick it?' England captain depicted on Matryoshka doll, but spelling hits the bar
14 Jun, 2018 13:43
The World Cup’s biggest opening round shocks
14 Jun, 2018 12:31
'We carry your colors on our chest': Peru fans wave huge 'positive message' jersey in Moscow center
14 Jun, 2018 11:21
'The more love at World Cup the better': Romantic stories should blossom, Russian MP says
14 Jun, 2018 11:08
'Absolutely no trouble, pleasantly surprised!' England fan in Moscow enjoys carnival atmosphere
14 Jun, 2018 10:34
Belgium's King Philippe set for Moscow trip to back team’s quest for glory
14 Jun, 2018 10:03
Russian babushka gets in World Cup mood with Colombia fans in Moscow (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 09:54
'Spasibo Russia!' Colombia fans thank host nation as World Cup fever takes over Moscow
14 Jun, 2018 09:39
Moscow turns into sea of color as Russia prepares for World Cup kick-off (VIDEOS)
14 Jun, 2018 07:36