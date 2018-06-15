Ronaldo answers tax avoidance prison sentence by smashing in penalty versus Spain

On the same day he has been sentenced to a two-year prison sentence for tax avoidance, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo answered critics by smashing home a 4th-minute penalty versus Spain at Russia 2018.
Ronaldo himself won the spot kick after going down after contact from Spain defender Nacho wide on the of the Spain penalty area after selling his Real Madrid teammate a speculative stepover.
O público grita por Portugal! Grande apoio nas bancadas! #PORESP | 1-0 | #ConquistaOSonho #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1y2zUP5YjR— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 15, 2018